Dr. Willian Makis posted on X - BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has applied to have me put in prison for 83 days, in retaliation for my wife filing complaints with the Edmonton Police and RCMP against AHS & the College (for threatening our family) I was working on the file of a 5 year old girl with cancer (leukemia), trying to find ways to help her and her family, when I received the news from AHS lawyers. Alberta Premier @ABDanielleSmith has just applied to have me put in prison for 83 days, in retaliation for my wife filing complaints with the Edmonton Police and RCMP against AHS & the College (for threatening our family). I may be the first doctor in Canada to go to prison during the COVID-19 Pandemic, and for trying to defend my family against threats and extortion from Alberta Health Services and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta. This is the only way they have to try and silence me. Fake Court Applications, fake costs, fake penalties - all issued by @JustinTrudeau appointed and bribed Alberta Judges like Justice Avril Inglis (who has been managing this extortion against my family) This application is being brought by Premier Danielle Smith’s Office, as all the documents behind this application were illegally leaked by staffers in her office directly to AHS lawyers throughout 2023. I’m certain it was with her knowledge. AHS is now escalating the threats and extortion against my wife and my family and they are collaborating with Premier Danielle Smith’s Office, now that she has secured 91% support from Albertans with cheap trinkets: a fake Alberta Bill of Rights and watered down Parental Protection Legislation. Albertans have been played. I’m going to continue to fight for my family and I’m going to do it publicly. Most Albertans may have given up on their province and the future of their children (Danielle Smith has successfully dismantled all conservative grassroots organizations like Take Back Alberta and APP, and scattered them to the winds). Only 2 weeks after the UCP AGM of Nov.2, and AHS feels more emboldened than ever to continue abusing Albertans. The honeymoon with Danielle Smith sure didn't last long. Albertans have given their province away. But I will fight for my family with everything I have. It will take a lot more than 83 days in prison to stop me. Maybe there are a few decent Albertans left, who will help me in this fight. I will be giving daily updates on this latest scandal, the "Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Prison Scandal" I will be hiring lawyers and I will reach out to @ElonMusk's legal team as well, as AHS has repeatedly said they want to silence me due to my Twitter and other social media posts. Please pray for my family.

