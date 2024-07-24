In Sweden Lars Bern is known for debating the globalists and how they are a threat to public health. Lars Bern is now getting quite old but has announced through the Swedish alternative media channel Swebb TV he will be writing a new book. It will be about the globalists power grab over our health.

In the Swebb TV interview he explained:

“But above all, I will point to these issues of power, how very large interests try to impose themselves on us and make us not have power over our own bodies. And I will also develop what happened in the area of ​​nutrition. In my book, I highlighted sugar as the biggest threat to metabolic health. Sugar and carbohydrates. Today, I'm leaning more about these refined seed oils being an even bigger problem. I will write a lot about that.”

I have read his book on the metabolic pandemic as he calls it. Lars Bern started to get into these things as a cancerpatient. Cancercare given in healthcare destroyed him. He has been on a long road on the quest for health and how people are not told the right things from the start. He is very concerned about how people are not really cured in healthcare as people think they will be. He also debates the short sightedness of clinical studies. Lars Bern initiated the Swedish association for metabolic health and pursues a lot of interesting health- and power issue debates (climate scam). He also debates issues related both to integrative- and alternative medicine. During Covid-19 he has been especially upset on the lack of early treatment and the fact there were known integrative- and alternative treatment options against Sars-Cov-2 that were silenced.

Covid-19 was really evil - heads of state and royalty treated with early treatment drugs that were denied most of the worlds populations. Doctos who treated general population with early treatment being prosecuted for taking care of their patients. This must never happen again. Patientmakt on X

On the webpage for the Swedish association for metabolic health Lars Bern is presented by parts of an article by Dr. Mercola explaining the following:

Once live animals are eliminated and replaced with patented plant-based alternatives, the oligarchs' global corporations will effectively control the entire food supply, and those who control the food control the people.

Industrial agriculture is an important driving force behind environmental degradation and ill health. This destructive cycle is defended in the name of affordable food and the need to feed the masses.

Industrial agriculture uses 75% of available agricultural land but produces only 30% of the food consumed globally. Biodiverse small farms use 25% of the land and provide 70% of our diet. If the rate of industrial agriculture continues to rise, it will eventually kill life on the entire planet and eliminate any possibility of growing food.

The rise of fake synthetic factory-produced meat is an attempt to recreate the same global control over the food supply that Monsanto and others have already achieved through patented GMO seed development.

Once live animals are eliminated and replaced with patented plant-based alternatives, global corporations (read eg Bill Gates) will effectively control the entire food supply, and those who control the food control the people.

“Freedom is what we do with what is done to us.” Jean-Paul Sartre

Important notice from the Swedish Association for metabolic health:

Bad health linked to diet and lifestyle cause 40 million premature deaths annually, which is half of all deaths in the world. An estimated 3 billion people show the first symptoms of the disease such as weight gain and disturbances in the regulation of the blood sugar level. At the turn of the last century, metabolic morbidity accounted for only one tenth of all deaths. Just like the rest of the Western world, Sweden has been hit hard by the rapidly increasing metabolic rate the morbidity that strains healthcare resources and contributes to premature death and suffering. This condition can be changed through knowledge transfer and changes in politics and food production as well as in how we as a population view health and lifestyle.



Scientific study by Dr. Mercola: Linoleic Acid: A Narrative Review of the Effects of Increased Intake in the Standard American Diet and Associations with Chronic Disease

Linoleic Acid: The Disease-Causing Toxin Lurking in Our Foods

I can give you a head start on the health theats of seed oils from a blogpost on the Dr. Mercola blog (there is more on the topic to be found on his web). Excerpt below.

Fats are the primary building block of your cell membranes. This is one of the reasons why eating the right types of fat is so important for your health and longevity

While most nutritional experts blame the epidemic of chronic disease on the increase in sugar consumption, the role of sugar is relatively minor when compared to the impact of seed oils

There are two basic types of fatty acids, based on how many of their carbon bonds are paired with hydrogen: saturated fats and unsaturated fats. Unsaturated fats are further subdivided into monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs), depending on how many pairs of hydrogen atoms they are missing

Because your tissues are made up mostly of saturated and monounsaturated fats, your body requires more of them than PUFAs

The main dietary PUFAs are omega-3 and omega-6 fats, and while your body does need these, it needs them in relatively small quantities. The most pernicious toxin in the modern diet, and the fat you need to minimize consumption of, is the omega-6 fat linoleic acid (LA). LA makes up 60% to 80% of omega-6 fats and is the primary contributor to chronic disease

Seed Oils Are the Root of All Chronic Diseases

Vegetable Oil Health Risks | Why "Heart Healthy" Vegetable Oils are the Root of All Chronic Disease

The video above reviews the health risks associated with vegetable oils and seed oils, which are found in most processed foods. It shows how chronic diseases such as heart disease began to skyrocket after the introduction of these oils to the market.

Before 1866, the Western world for the most part only consumed animal fats. Tallow, suet, lard and butter are examples of these fats. Eastern societies used cold-pressed fats like coconut and palm oil. Vegetable oils like we know them today simply did not exist.

The single-greatest change to the human diet in all of history was the introduction of industrially processed seed oils around 1866.8 At that time Procter & Gamble used a newly invented hydrogenation process to convert surplus unusable cotton seeds into a synthetic seed oil, sold to this day under the name Crisco.

Shortly after that, margarine, which is made from seed oils, was introduced. In recent years the company has largely converted to using palm, soy and canola oil for its Crisco, but cottonseed oil is still very much in use for cooking, especially in restaurants for their fryers.9

Historically, we can see that seed oil use increased from approximately 2 grams per day in 1865, to 5 grams per day in 1909, to 18 grams a day in 1999. As of 2008, the average consumption was 29 grams a day. In terms of percentages, seed oils accounted for approximately 1/100th of total calories in 1865 and increased to more than 1/4th of total calories by 2010 — a 25-fold increase!

LA Contributes to Heart Disease and Cancer

Heart disease and cancer are two of the primary killers in the Western world, and LA is a significant contributor to both of these lethal conditions. One of the first things that happens in atherosclerosis, which is the precursor to heart disease, is that your macrophages (a type of white blood cell) turn into foam cells — essentially a macrophage stuffed with fat and cholesterol.

Atherosclerotic plaque is basically dead macrophages and other types of cells loaded with cholesterol and fat. This is why heart disease is blamed on saturated fat and cholesterol. However, researchers have found that for foam cells to form, the LDL (low density lipoprotein cholesterol) must be oxidized, and that is precisely what seed oils do.

Seed oils cause the LDL to oxidize, thereby forming foam cells. So, LDL in and of itself does not initiate atherosclerosis. LDL's susceptibility to this oxidative process is controlled by the LA content of your diet. Excess PUFAs also make cell membranes more fragile, allowing them to be easily damaged by oxidation.20,21

Seed oils are also a major contributor to cancer. In fact, a surefire way to induce cancer in many animal models is to feed them seed oils. Animals typically develop cancer once the LA in their diet reaches 4% to 10% of their energy intake.

And, as mentioned, most Americans get approximately 25% of their total daily calories from seed oils, so we're far over the safety threshold for these fats — at least based on the laboratory work in animals. Remember our ancestors typically got less than 2% of their calories in the form of omega-6.

There's even evidence showing that eliminating seed oils from your diet will dramatically reduce your risk of sunburn and lower your risk of skin cancer,22,23,24 as susceptibility to UV radiation damage is controlled by how much LA is in your diet.25,26

Article in full: Linoleic Acid — The Most Destructive Ingredient in Your Diet

