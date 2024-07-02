The Swedish Health Authority in collaboration with state funded Swedish mainstream media is hiding the elephant in the room. The Swedish Health Authority claims Sweden has more tonsilitis due to bad immunity from the lack of streptococci during the pandemic. They want healthcare to test more. When will they admit the mRNA injections are bad for immunity?

It has to be reminded - after the swineflu massvaccination program 2009 / 2010 - the flu got more severe about two years later. That is how it works out with massvaccination programs - other pathogens become more threatening after some time.