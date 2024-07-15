Everybody needs to stop and think on where the world is heading when it comes to bioenhancement, genetic experimentation, food supply, informed consent and what goverments do to their population without their knowledge or consent.

The mRNA injection technology has already been proven to be destructive to human organs. What happens to the food supply in the long run as mRNA injected animals are surely to have similar experiences of the mRNA injection technology as humans.

Are animal farmers (animal husbandry) even engaged on informed consent for their animals - or just anybody who even owns a pet when it comes to mRNA injecting pets? What information do veterinarians give their customers? Is the information given even trustworthy? Do we have the same problems with veterinarians as was exposed on how physicians speaking up during Covid-19 were ill treated? (Albert Bourla, current CEO of Pfizer is an educated veterinarian - so is Geert Vanden Bossche speaking up - same polarized culture in this area).

A farmer in the USA reported the following after having Covid-19 mRNA injected 525 hogs: after 3 weeks led to 25 died, 55 became anorexic near death, 25 became lame, 12 loss of condition, 25 had near death symptoms. mRNA in the meat of the animals.

Lawyer Tom Renz in the USA has explained there are intestinal mRNA injections for humans in the making by mRNA injecting animals for food supply. At this point in time there is not enough information on this product.

The Wall Street Apes got the information out on a video with Rom Renz:

“There are mechanisms to get vaccines into your system through your stomach. There are intestinal vaccines. — Gene therapy vaccines (mRNA vaccines)” “Big Pharma, conglomerate. This is one of the most corrupt things I've ever seen in my life. They are putting this stuff in our food. They're not telling us about it. And what about informed consent? What about Nuremberg? I mean, you can't give people medicine without doing that, but they're using loopholes in the federal law to get away with this. Our only way to know what's in this food is to pass a bill like this. Guys, this is cause and diet suddenly and by the way we know now i've got a paper talking about using milk ingestible we've got ingestible one of the things that everybody said well you know it'll break down in the stomach it won't matter that's not true i've got the science i've got the papers i've got the documents they have developed mechanisms to get this through the digestive system we don't know what it works on entirely we don't know how we don't have all information but what i can say absolute certainty There are mechanisms to get vaccines into your system through your stomach. There are intestinal vaccines. They can do it. We don't know all the details yet. But what we do know is that this is a big deal. So there you have it. I mean this is not conspiracy theory, y'all. We have to get up. We have to wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up. Ha ha ha. Alright, so you guys, make sure you share this video.”

Tom Renz - Bad news - the big pharma complex wants to hide vaccines in your food including these mRNA poisons. Good news - Missouri HB1169 could stop this. Best news - other states are considering similar bills to protect the food supply (BTW - I will help ANY state to get this done). With that… (paid Substack)

More and about the USA:

There’s even legislation for mandating labeling: “the product must be conspicuously labeled with the words "Gene Therapy Product"” More on shown Bill in the video: This bill specifies that any product that acts as, or exposed to processes that could result in the product potentially acting as, a gene therapy or that could possibly impact, alter, or introduce genetic material or a genetic change into the user of the product or certain other people must be conspicuously labeled with the words "Potential Gene Therapy Product", and reasonable steps must be taken to ensure a potential purchaser or user is made aware of the presence of this label. If a product is known to be a gene therapy product, the product must be conspicuously labeled with the words "Gene Therapy Product" — Missouri House Bill 1169, also known as "Product Disclosures", was a bill that would have regulated products that could alter a person's genome. The bill would have required products that could act as gene therapy or potentially impact genetic material to be labeled as such. — This bill specifies that any product that acts as, or exposed to processes that could result in the product potentially acting as, a gene therapy or that could possibly impact, alter, or introduce genetic material or a genetic change into the user of the product or certain other people must be conspicuously labeled The Bill DID NOT PASS, IT WAS VOTED DOWN AND FAILED”

From the EU parliament people are trying to stop the mRNA injection product for human and veterinary use. Several moratoriums based on scientific research concerning the mRNA injections have already been declared.

mRNA passes through humans - babies are ingested during breast feeding and babies have also died of multiple organ failure due to this. Babies also get spikeprotein in their blood stream due to breast feeding from mRNA injected mothers (babies have also died of spikeprotein overload / blood clotting). People are ingesting undisclosed amounts of mRNA from food.

GMO pigs with lesser infection rates and GMO pigs better suited for human transplant? Is it really fair to transform animals into commodities? What are the health risks of eating GMO meat in the long run as gene editing also has unintended consequences?

The science has already proven injected mRNA alter human DNA and the GMO change passes on to offspring. Animals do not have the same protection when it comes to genetic manipultions, as humans do in some countries, due to certain allowed breeding processes (selective breeding) that accept genetic manipulation. The mRNA injection technology is exposing the need for better animal protection law protecting them against injectable GMO changes from mRNA injection technology.

In Sweden this kind of GMO change in humans is illegal - any product making this kind of change in humans may not be used - and the Swedish government does nothing to stop this. Be reminded it is the first time in history human populations around the world are being injected with this experimental mRNA injection technology (excess death is higher from the Covid injections than the Sars-Cov-2 virus, the mRNA technology shows negative efficacy, there is a hidden NWO technological agenda).

mRNA injections not just for cattle and pork - seafood targeted:

Dr. Mercola - mRNA Vaccines Now Headed for Shrimp (already in other foods):

ViAqua Therapeutics, an Israeli-based biotechnology startup, has secured $8.25 million in funding for its oral RNA-based shrimp vaccine

The vaccine targets white spot syndrome virus (WSSV), which leads to a 15% reduction in global shrimp production each year

ViAqua plans to administer its RNA-based product via coated feed; the RNA molecules can inhibit gene expression, silencing disease-affected genes

Shrimp lack an adaptive immune system, the type that “remembers” exposures to infectious agents, so it’s long been assumed that shrimp cannot be vaccinated; now it’s becoming clear that shrimp do have some defense against viruses, which is only beginning to be understood

The risks of tinkering with shrimp genetics, and using mRNA shots in pigs, cattle and other animals intended for food, are completely unknown

RNA Vaccines Coming for Shrimp

ViAqua is using RNA interference (RNAi) particles, provided as a feed supplement, to manipulate gene expression in shrimp, one of the most widely consumed forms of seafood worldwide. In a 2022 proof of concept study that used a polyanhydride nanoparticle delivery platform to deliver RNA to shrimp orally, it’s stated:3

"RNA interference (RNAi) in invertebrates is an antiviral cellular mechanism by which a trigger, such as double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) or small interfering RNA (siRNA) starts sequence-specific degradation of target mRNA, thereby preventing viral gene expression. … In aquaculture systems, the concept of RNAi-based vaccines has been championed for several reasons: (a) RNAi works as an antiviral immune response in shrimp; (b) it is pathogen-specific; and (c) it generates a long-term protective immune response."

The study found that the "nanovaccine" was about 80% effective in protecting against WSSV in shrimp, when administered via reverse gavage to "mimic an oral route."4 ViAqua has brought the potential for oral delivery to the next level, with plans to begin producing its RNAi capsule products in India in 2024.5 Shai Ufaz, ViAqua’s chief executive officer, stated:6

"Oral delivery is the holy grail of aquaculture health development due to both the impossibility of vaccinating individual shrimp and its ability to substantially bring down the operational costs of disease management while improving outcomes … We are excited to bring this technology to market to address the need for affordable disease solutions in aquaculture."

Can Shrimp Be Vaccinated?

Shrimp lack an adaptive immune system, the type that "remembers" exposures to infectious agents so it can mount a better response the next time it comes around. Because of this, it’s long been assumed that shrimp cannot be vaccinated. According to the Global Seafood Alliance:7

"Scientific literature on shrimp has often adopted terms and approaches from mammalian immunology, but not always in a correct way. Such is the case in the use of the term "vaccination" in crustaceans. The principle of vaccination is based on two key elements of the immune system: specificity and memory. These two properties are not recognized in the immune systems of shrimp and other invertebrates."

However, while shrimp don’t have adaptive immunity in the traditional sense, it’s becoming clear that they do have some defense against viruses, which is only beginning to be understood. In 2008, researchers with Australia’s University of Queensland explained, "There is mounting evidence for specific immune memory in crustaceans, including shrimp," adding:8

"It has been widely assumed that no such adaptive systems exist in invertebrates, thus vaccines have not been routinely developed and used in shrimp aquaculture. Invertebrates were considered to rely solely on an innate immune system characterized by generalized immune responses to conserved molecular structures of invading pathogens such as bacteria and fungi. Some of these pathways are relatively well understood, involving an array of pattern recognition receptors interacting with serine proteases to initiate encapsulation, phagocytosis and an antimicrobial cascade based on the phenoloxidase enzyme system. However, what is becoming more apparent is that the diversity and sophistication of innate responses in invertebrates is far greater than previously assumed. The invertebrate immune response to viruses is particularly poorly understood."

ViAqua’s RNAi product claims to "enhance resistance to viral infections" in shrimp,9 and they have plans to develop additional mRNA vaccines for fish and other biotechnology products targeting additional shrimp viruses and other pathogens.10

But shrimp pathogens of one kind or another are virtually guaranteed to persist in the intensive aquaculture farms where many shrimp are raised. Further, the risks of tinkering with shrimp genetics are completely unknown.

mRNA Shots Already Used in Pork

The media has been pretty quiet about the up-and-coming genetic manipulation of shrimp. This seems to be par for the course. Few are aware that, since 2018, pork producers have been using customizable mRNA-based "vaccines" on their herds — as it largely slipped by under the radar.11

It wasn’t until attorney Tom Renz began promoting new legislation in Missouri (House Bill 1169,12 which he helped write) that would require labeling of mRNA products that it began to receive attention.13 In an April 1, 2023, tweet, Renz stated:14

"BREAKING NEWS: the lobbyists for the cattleman and pork associations in several states have CONFIRMED they WILL be using mRNA vaccines in pigs and cows THIS MONTH. WE MUST SUPPORT MISSOURI HB1169. It is LITERALLY the ONLY chance we have to prevent this … NO ONE knows the impacts of doing this but we are all potentially facing the risk of being a #DiedSuddenly if we don't stop this."

Even though the bill asks only for transparency — not a ban of the mRNA-based shots — industry pushback has been enormous. They don’t want you to know that they’re using mRNA and similar products, because then they'd have to admit that the resulting foods may have gene-altering effects. And it’s not just pork, either.

Cattle Groups Urge Caution Over mRNA

The first RNA-based livestock vaccine, a swine influenza (H3N2) RNA shot developed by Harrisvaccines was licensed in 2012.15 The company followed up with an avian influenza mRNA shot in 2015.16

Concerns that mRNA injections could end up "in the global protein supply chain" also prompted warnings from cattle producers and calls for mandatory country of origin labeling (MCOOL) so consumers can choose meat from countries that don’t allow mRNA shots in meat animals.17

In an April 2023 news release, Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America (R-CALF USA), a nonprofit that represents interests of independent U.S. cattle producers, shared concerns about the use of mRNA shots in cattle and other meat animals. Max Thornsberry, DVM, R-CALF’s animal health committee chair, met with medial doctors and a molecular biologist before briefing the R-CALF USA board:18

"Thornsberry reported that some researchers have found that mRNA and its coded virus is likely passed from an injected human to a noninjected human, and to humans who have consumed dairy products or meat from an mRNA-injected animal. He said that because the research on mRNA is still in its infancy, no one really knows the full impact it has on either humans or animals, particularly its long-term impact. He said this itself warrants more extensive mRNA research focused on safety, heightened public vigilance, and greater transparency."

In a commentary, R-CALF CEO Bill Bullard also urged caution regarding mRNA injections, stating:19

"It’s not a vaccine as we typically understand vaccines. So, for the rest of this discussion, I’ll refer to it as an injection. It’s an injection of a laboratory-produced substance into humans or livestock that is coded with a particular virus, such as COVID-19, that produces an immune response against the particular virus. And what does mRNA do? Well, it hijacks living cells, tricking them into producing some level of immunity against human viruses like COVID-19 and livestock viruses such as foot-and-mouth disease or lumpy skin disease. It does this by rewriting the instructions from the body’s DNA. And what are the potential risks to humans and livestock? The truthful answer is we don’t yet know the long-term effects of mRNA injections in either humans or livestock. … There is great concern that living cells excrete the mRNA over time and the mRNA can then be transferred to animals and humans that have never received the mRNA injection. It is believed, for example, that humans can contact mRNA by eating meat from livestock that have received the injection. The reason mRNA is an issue today is that pharmaceutical firms have found that it takes very little of it to hijack a cell, and it can be produced cheaper than typical virus vaccines."

Is it possible that mRNA or RNAi nanoparticles could persist in the meat and shrimp you’re eating? Penny Riggs, associate research professor of functional genetics at Texas A&M, stated, "The estimate is that half of the mRNA from a vaccine is gone in about 20 hours, and completely destroyed within a few days."20

However, Thornsberry cited21 one study, published in Biomedicines, that found mRNA from injections can be detected in blood 15 days post-shot.22

The proof-of-concept study for the shrimp RNA nanovaccine also found the particles persisted long after administration: "The nanoparticles localized to tissue target replication sites for WSSV and persisted through 28 days post-administration."23 Again, the consequences of consuming these nanoparticles remains to be seen.

Air Vax — The Latest mRNA Delivered Into Lungs (Excerpt)

Yale University researchers have developed an airborne method for delivering mRNA right to your lungs

In a study on mice, the scientists created polymer nanoparticles to encapsulate mRNA, making it inhalable

Researchers say this “new method of delivery could ‘radically change the way people are vaccinated,’” making it easier to vaccinate people in remote areas or those who are afraid of needles

An airborne mRNA product could be used to rapidly vaccinate the masses, without their knowledge or consent

Academic endorsement exists for the use of compulsory, covert bioenhancements, including drugs and vaccines, on the public; the U.S. government also has a history of covert bioweapon experiments

Yale Team Develops Airborne mRNA, Delivers It to Lungs

In a study on mice, Yale scientists created polymer nanoparticles to encapsulate mRNA, making it inhalable so it can reach the lungs. Courtney Malo, editor with Science Translational Medicine, which published the study, explained:4

"The ability to efficiently deliver mRNA to the lung would have applications for vaccine development, gene therapy, and more. Here, Suberi et al. showed that such mRNA delivery can be accomplished by encapsulating mRNAs of interest within optimized poly(amine-co-ester) polyplexes [nanoparticles]. Polyplex-delivered mRNAs were efficiently translated into protein in the lungs of mice with limited evidence of toxicity. This platform was successfully applied as an intranasal SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, eliciting robust immune responses that conferred protection against subsequent viral challenge. These results highlight the potential of this delivery system for vaccine applications and beyond."

The team, led by cellular and molecular physiologist Mark Saltzman, explained that the inhalable mRNA vaccine successfully protected against SARS-CoV-2, which "opens the door to delivering other messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics for gene replacement therapy and other treatments in the lungs."5

For the study, mice received two intranasal doses of nanoparticles carrying mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which proved to be effective in the animals. In the past, lung-targeted mRNA therapies had trouble making it into the cells necessary to express the encoded protein, known as poor transfection efficiency.6

"The Saltzman group got around this hurdle in part by using a nanoparticle made from poly(amine-co-ester) polyplexes, or PACE, a biocompatible and highly customizable polymer," a Yale University news release explained.7 In a previous study, Saltzman had tried a "prime and spike" system to deliver COVID-19 shots, which involved injecting mRNA shots into a muscle, then spraying spike proteins into the nose.8

It turned out the injection portion may be unnecessary, and Saltzman has high hopes for the airborne delivery method, beyond vaccines:9

"In the new report, there is no intramuscular injection. We just gave two doses, a prime and a boost, intranasally, and we got a highly protective immune response. But we also showed that, generally, you can deliver different kinds of mRNA. So it's not just good for a vaccine, but potentially also good for gene replacement therapy in diseases like cystic fibrosis and gene editing. We used a vaccine example to show that it works, but it opens the door to doing all these other kinds of interventions."

Problems With mRNA COVID Shots Persist

Aside from the concerns of airborne delivery, mRNA COVID-19 shots are associated with significant risks — no matter how you’re exposed. People ages 65 and older who received Pfizer’s updated (bivalent) COVID-19 booster shot may be at increased risk of stroke, according to an announcement made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.21

Further, a large study from Israel22 revealed that Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA jab is associated with a threefold increased risk of myocarditis,23 leading to the condition at a rate of 1 to 5 events per 100,000 persons.24 Other elevated risks were also identified following the COVID jab, including lymphadenopathy (swollen lymph nodes), appendicitis and herpes zoster infection.25

At least 16,183 people also say they’ve developed tinnitus after receiving a COVID-19 shot.26 The reports were filed with the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database. But considering only between 1%27 and 10%28 of adverse reactions are ever reported to VAERS, the actual number is likely much higher.

It's because of risks like these that informed consent is essential for any medical procedure, including vaccinations. The development of airborne mRNA jabs, however, makes the possibility of informed consent being taken away all the more real.

Rumble video: RESEARCHERS CREATE AEROSOLIZED MRNA "VACCINE"

Reminder - informed consent was never possible in humans for the Covid-19 mRNA injections as shown by the World Council for Health Denmark:

Excerpt (Jessica Rojas USA health crisis):

GMO foods and vaccines jam genetic traits across species into each other, in combinations not possible in nature. Because of disturbing data on how GMO foods disrupt beneficial human gut microbes, trigger allergies or cancers, and injure organs, other countries refuse American GMO crops, ban GMO foods, or require GMO labeling. Not us. The government’s symbiotic relationship with Big Food ensures that we have no idea what we’re eating. No action is taken on a federal level since the FDA dubbed GMO foods “generally regarded as safe” (GRAS), a designation that requires no safety testing. This happened simply because a Monsanto consulting attorney told the FDA to do it that way, in 1992. Concerned yet? You should be.