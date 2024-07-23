Patientmakt’s Substack

Patientmakt’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronnie Willie's avatar
Ronnie Willie
Jul 24

I’m interested in this Norwegian perspective on the tyranny that’s been imposed on us. I was stationed at the Oslo suburb of Osteraas for 4 years back in the late 80s. And I couldn’t agree more about the need for them to be held accountable. I lost my best man and an uncle to the evil refusal to give truly safe and effective meds early, the way Uttar Pradesh did.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Patientmakt PatientCV
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture