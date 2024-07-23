Nina Cappelen, politician (she also works with communication for the political party), academic (degree in social work and journalism), freelance journalist, author, health- & business coach and business woman from Norway here on Substack. Nina Cappelen is published in the anthology Visionary: The Future Belongs To Those Who Can See In The Dark.

I will show some of what she has been reporting from Norway on Covid and climate. She writes in norwegian on Substack. It is easier for persons in their own country to know what the right alternative media outlets are and help show who is speaking up. Nina Cappelen also uses other international alternative publishing in her writing. I think it is of importance people who are giving the correct information on what is going on need to be found internationally. English is one way to make them more visible.

The pandemic was a psychological operation June 20, 2024

What is happening now with the "vaccines" is mass murder, and if we do not deal with the pandemic we have put behind us, it will happen again. That's what the Norwegian policeman Henrik says, who has been interviewed again by the podcast Uten Filter (Uncensored). In the interview, he speaks as a private person.

Henrik goes through the authorities' own official figures with various graphs, and how these graphs show that the narratives about, among other things, waves of infection etc. that were presented to us from the authorities and the press had nothing to do with reality.

When asked how we should understand the pandemic, he answers:

"One is that the authorities are introducing madness into Norwegian society. The second is that the people accept it. If you don't deal with it properly, society is really finito. The pandemic was therefore a psychological operation".

"The vaccination against covid is mass murder! There are violations of more codes than the Nuremberg laws. It is actually not legal to commit mass murder, based on a good number of other criteria as well. Unfortunately, very few people in Norway see this because Norwegians have reached a state where they no longer try to see what the authorities are doing. You sit back and are told what is going on. You relax, and hope that what you are told is correct. As a cover for one's own laziness or laziness, this also becomes a defense mechanism", he says.

The authorities are now starting a new pandemic. This time it's bird flu.

You can listen to the very interesting interview HERE . (in norwegian)

Norwegian microbiologist: - The injections damage and kill June 7, 2024

In a new podcast interview with the experienced microbiologist Runi Rogers , information emerges that many of us have been warned about for a long time: The injections harm and kill. It is, of course, about the content of the "vaccines", which were described by the health authorities as "safe and effective", and which former Prime Minister Erna Solberg believed was a civic duty to take.

Rogers has familiarized herself with Pfizer's documents, and states, among other things, that the injections contain chemicals that are not intended for use on humans. One of them is graphene oxide , a substance which means that you will be "hackable" from electrical impulses such as 5G. That people are now hackable, special adviser Youval Noah Harari in the WEF has spoken openly about it in various interviews and conferences.

Rogers has also studied Pfizer's own reports on recorded injuries and deaths. At the top of the list of serious side effects is 1P36 Deletion syndrome, which means that part of a gene is missing. It is a serious genetic damage that can be characterized by the following characteristics:

severe intellectual disability

mentally retarded

delayed growth

cramps

deformities

speech difficulties

impaired hearing and vision

special facial features

The injections from Pfizer thus have the function of carrying out direct gene manipulation in humans. "The scary thing is that it is completely arbitrary", says Rogers and explains that the genetic manipulation can make any number of changes in the body.

The microbiologist believes that the injections are linked to the violent increase in aggressive cancer, and refers to the products as a "killing machine". As there are three different batches, injecting the syringes is like playing Russian roulette with your life. "The more boosters, the worse people get", she says and explains that you can live with Myocarditis for a long time without noticing it. Demanding sports activities can be a strain that the heart cannot bear ("died suddenly and unexpectedly" editor's note) After the injections were rolled out in 2021, there has been a large increase in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and personality disorders.

The most startling thing about the interview is that Pfizer's conclusion for each serious side effect is: No follow-up . It probably also explains why Pfizer's chief executive believes that cancer is the new Covid .

This is the "One Health" agenda June 30, 2024

The term “One Health” was coined after the first SARS outbreak in the early 2000s to reflect the danger of new diseases arising from contact between humans and animals. “One Health” refers to the idea that public health is not only about your health, but also about animal health and "planetary" health. It is wrapped in a rhetoric designed to sound appealing and comprehensive. The assumption is that because planetary health is supposedly at stake, there must be a global governing body with control over all plants, animals and humans to guard "one health" and to "sustainably balance the health of humans, animals and ecosystems" with a fair prioritization of animals, the environment and personal health.

The One Health concept has incredibly dangerous consequences that should be obvious when you look at who is pushing it: WHO, World Bank, Bill Gates, Rockefeller Foundation, NIH, CDC, USDA, FDA and every other covid culprit you can think of.

The concept includes a sick twist on the saying "Let food be your medicine" where the plan is for doctors to write prescriptions for groceries - which sounds great until you understand that the prescriptions will not only be based on what's good for you, but on what the medical establishment believes will be beneficial to the planet. Think about what the elites are now actively eliminating from the food supply, and not least what toxins they add to the food. Consider the brainwashing of most doctors during covid, and their refusal to recommend basic nutritional supplements, sun, vitamin D, and early effective treatment instead of recommending patients remdesivir, ventilators, and mRNA injections. Unless you love the idea of ​​bug food and vaccine salad recipes, this agenda should raise your eyebrows.

It is also disturbing that the range of health services is rationed or withheld on the grounds that your health needs are less important than consideration for the environment. The global elite believe that the planet's ecosystems will benefit from a reduction in the number of farmers, and this new health paradigm allows them to decide whether you deserve life-saving care, the right to opt out of vaccination, the right to real natural food, or life at all.

In Canada, the number of farmers is already greatly reduced. In Quebec alone, more than 6.1 percent of deaths in 2022 were from the government's euthanasia program, called Medical Assistance in Dying ("MAID"). Euthanasia is the sixth leading cause of death in Canada; it claims almost as many lives per year as covid reportedly did in 2020. Canada has plans to expand the program to allow minors under the age of eighteen and mentally ill people to consent to physician-assisted death. Disabled and poor Canadians report being denied necessary medical care, but instead being offered suicide.

Beyond medical care, it's hard to imagine any aspect of your life that won't fall under this health framework. If the health of animals, people and the environment are to be weighed equally, the agenda goes far beyond the doctor's office. Where you live, where you can travel, what you buy, how you can spend your money, and what you can eat will all fall under this totalitarian biosecurity system.

Think of this combined with central bank digital currencies, or CBDC - a system that is already being rolled out in several countries, and is planned to be launched in the US. Under this system, all money is digital and centrally managed. The federal government can program your money so that you can only spend it on approved items. Your grocery prescription of insect powder and mRNA vegetables may become mandatory unless you have already established an alternative food supply with the ability to pay in an independent currency.

All of this has not been launched yet. But if covid has taught us anything, it is that the framework for our oppression is developed before it is imposed. Why fund experiments with mRNA in lettuce and gene therapy milk unless you intend to use food as a tool for genetic manipulation of the masses? Why track food purchases with a stated goal of reducing consumption of red meat, dairy, fish and eggs unless you plan to control what people buy? And what will replace these healthy proteins? GMO soy burgers? Military plastic waste protein powder? Insects?

If you care about medical freedom, now you must see that food freedom and medical freedom are two sides of the same coin, and if we do not protect both, we will lose everything. Diets, injections and injunctions: we have to reject their plans.

The article is somewhat shortened and translated from the Brownstone Institute.

Are you ready for climate vaccines from anti-human globalists? June 3, 2024

Unless we, the people, stop them, climate fanatics like billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates plan to inject you and your family with "vaccines" against climate change and global warming. That's what NaturalNews writes .

Right now they are injecting cows with climacterics, claiming that these are necessary to keep the animals "safe" from fictitious diseases. Eventually they will start injecting you and your family with the same "vaccines", provided you let them.

Yudi Sherman, a writer for Technocracy.news, warned back in January that the only way to stop these lunatics from destroying humanity with their chemical injections is to immediately escort them out of the labs, ban them from scientific research for life, and then level the buildings with the ground.

If that sounds extreme, consider the fact that a company called ArkeaBio has just raised $26.5 million to begin developing “climate vaccines” for humanity. You can be sure that when these injections are ready for use, there will be another "pandemic" or "emergency" with subsequent forced vaccination. If you do not understand the seriousness of this, you may become the next victim of the depopulation agenda.

ArkeaBio has already started developing a new "vaccine" that will stop cows and other animals from emitting methane. The claim is that the "vaccines" will change the animals' immune systems in such a way that they create antibodies that target methane-producing microbes.

ArkeaBio secured its first major investment in late 2022 from Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investment fund founded by Bill Gates.

"Our vaccination-based approach enables much-needed decarbonisation of global meat and dairy products across multiple countries, supporting the sustainability of agriculture," the company writes on its website.

ArkeaBio has not announced any plans to make a human version of the injection, but it has another company called Gingko Biowork s. Gingko, which is also funded by Bill Gates, is pushing to develop mRNA (modRNA) injections that it says will help prevent the planet from warming.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has expressed support for the plans, stating that it is a "critical response to the climate crisis."

"In the face of climate change, vaccines play a crucial but underappreciated role," the British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) wrote in December on its website. AstraZeneca, the manufacturer of covid vaccines which has now been withdrawn from the market, also wants to produce its own climate vaccines.

The only kind of "climate change" these demons are trying to stop is their own rich-to-poor situation as their corrupt financial and war empire implodes on itself.

EU Moratorium mRNA injections - human and veterinary use:

One Health: Climate Vaccines Are Coming For Cattle, Then For Humans (eye vaccines for humans in the name of climate change)

Sources that support what Nina Cappelen is writing about:

The Jaffe memo is a communication memo between Planned Parenthood and the Rockefeller funded Population Council, dated in 1969, where they discuss various measures and strategies to reduce population growth.

COVID-19 was a 56-year plan in the making which started in the UK when the Welcome Trust / A plan implemented by Gates, the Rockefeller Foundation, the WHO et al for the implementation of a universal vaccine in 2020.

Read the book: Operation Virus by Jason Powers - Operation Virus was unleashed on humanity to achieve a Globalist Agenda that has been laid out in documents going back over 50 years.

"Climate Change" - By 1998, the Rockefeller family had swept the table clean of any opposition to this one idea. Any scientist not on board with the agenda was imperiled.

The Rockefellers have created 990 Climate Change activist organizations. They give them directions, financing, and launch them on the world. The Green Movement was started, financed, organized, and militarized by the Rockefellers.

"Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, Volume 1, by David Huges (free ebook)

