The article I share with you relates to experiments with illegal technology done on people in Sweden. Would you really have thought Sweden - the democratic and equal litte country in the north could even do such things to their population? Well, they have.

Before the last election in Sweden NewsVoice reported about a shortened version of the Swedish-American documentary, Absolute Brain, about illegal technology that is illegally tested and used on people. In some cases it led to suicide of the abused persons in Sweden. The Nuremberg Code and Helsinki Declaration do not protect people against illegal, hidden and forced experimentation.

Everybody still needs to be reminded they are subjected to nanotechnology human-brain-interface experimentation by the Covid 19 mRNA injections. More information following the article from NewsVoice in this post.

Currently, there is no legislation prohibiting the use of mind control techniques, so researchers feel free to work on the development of "nano-robots", nanoparticles that can penetrate the blood and connect the brain to the Internet. Mojmír Babáček



2022 - The film is sent out to the leaders of the Swedish political parties, to all accredited foreign correspondents in Sweden, to the UN's human rights departments in Geneva and New York, as well as to Swedish newspapers and organizations.

The film shows the subject of political brain technology - an ever more extensive and important area that politicians either have knowledge of or are not involved in. It is about the influence of our brains and genes, a development that was opened up by Alva Myrdal in the government investigation Choosing the future , SOU 1972:59.

Myrdal wrote that we would find it difficult to protect our brains and genes from intervention and change. The subject is completely unregulated, as both state investigations, the EU Commission's ethics council, professors, US politicians and, to important parts, now also the EU Commission have shown.

The Swedish professor Lars Lönnroth wrote:

"... the criticism of the research should be sharpened as soon as possible and the representatives of the media have not yet acquired enough knowledge and civil courage to carry out their scrutinizing mission regarding scientific projects with far-reaching consequences for human living conditions."

This accusation applies equally to the politicians for not taking up the techno-political development.

In the film, we can see how bad it is for humans when hidden state interests intervene in our brains and genes for large-scale research, something that includes the majority of the population's living conditions.

We lose all protection, both to our self-evident right to live and to have the opinions we have. The military agency FOI, which together with the Ministry of Defense leads the Human-System-Interaction project, explains in its agenda that the main program involves control of human cognitive functions, that we must be included in their activities throughout our lives.

This research involves severe physical stress on humans with the risk of serious injury, while professors explain they cannot avoid creating illness and death for those used in the experiments. This is also supported by facts.

But all this is only the beginning of the most inhumane state development that is still kept beyond the knowledge of the population. In addition, it may be a surprise that these very words were used by the Ministry of Justice in the state investigation SOU 1972:47 when the introduction took place:

"In the extension of information processing, the contours of an unassailable police state with an absolutely efficient and in its effects inhumane administration can be seen," they wrote.

In order for nothing to come out about the brutal brain experiments, the National Board of Social Affairs and Psychiatry since about 1970, when the project became extensive, had all those who try to come out with what they are exposed to declared insane.

It has assumed such a large scope that a comic book, Hjärnchipsets hemlighet, was produced 10-15 years ago, which explains in 50 pages of cartoons that everyone who thinks they are exposed to a brain chip is insane and in need of care. This is an international method of silencing victims and has received serious protests, e.g. from America's leading scientific body, The American Association for the Advancement of Science .

All of this is evident in the film, which also shows the last eight directors general of the National Board of Social Affairs, who have participated in this directly criminal activity. This was something that was already submitted to JO and JK against these general directors on March 28, 2022. In addition, it was issued to the Speaker of the Riksdag, to members of the Supreme Court, to the Bar Association, the United Nations and a few more institutions.

'Several have taken their lives because of the brain experiments they were exposed to when they were declared insane instead of being helped by the National Board of Health and Psychiatry, such as Gustav Wollgarth (2017), Martin Lindersten (2019) and Sebastian Manitski (2015). All in their 20s and 30s. They are just a few examples of something that victims often find as a last resort.

The film is a complaint against Sweden for violations of human rights, for having started a political project with a hidden connection of the human brain to the state's supercomputers for medical research, behavioral manipulation and brain experiments.

All this is verified by professors, by the European Council, by the European Commission and the US Department of Health verifies that this technology creates an increased risk for all women to give birth to genetically damaged babies. That precisely this also applies to Sweden is understood from dissertations at Uppsala University which announced in 2021 that eye damage in young children is very common and frequently occurring.

A compilation of political brain technology also shows the realization that many of the acute problems the political parties want to address are consequences of the techno-political development.

The connection of the population's brains to the state's supercomputers took place during the 1970s and 1980s, and it was a relationship that took place in both Europe and the United States. In the state investigation, SOU 1991:17 from the National Board of Health and Welfare, it was explained that a new panorama of diseases had spread over the entire industrialized world in recent decades and that it was characterized by chronic and long-lasting diseases.

Since then, mental illness has been in the same spiral, as have behavioral disorders, brain diseases, and 10% of young children have to take psychotropic medications before school age. That it all has the same cause is understood in both the film and the bif information material.

The film opens with a look back at how artificial intelligence, information technologies and remote control of the brain have developed. Much of the introduction is referenced from New York Times revealing articles, i.a. when President Ford talked about the CIA's assassination of foreign heads of state and another when CIA documents were found that showed that already in the 1950s there were projects to create involuntary killers, able to be directed to different targets.

We can also see it from the activities of the Swedish security police and one of the most important changes that must take place is the understanding of gang crime and shootings, something SÄPO has a part in. You get a good understanding of this through the European Commission's ban on the Swedish government in 2021, that programming minds to create violence.

The French professor Jean-Pierre Changeux also questions whether the convicts can really be seen as guilty of the crimes they were accused of. The New York Times took it up in an editorial and demanded that those exploited must be compensated.

In addition, the American professor James Giordano gives the opinion where he calls the technology a neuro weapon against man and explains that it interferes with thoughts, feelings and normal behaviors. " A weapon of mass disruption" , are his words and the Swedish Research Council mentions that technology is abused when it changes the behavior of innocent young people.

A decisive question is who is to be considered guilty of what happens after the state gets into the human brain.

What is covered in the film includes everything from medical research, brain experiments and behavioral manipulation with people without their knowledge. It begins with the state through hidden methods; during operations, during sedation in prisons and mental hospitals and through mixed medical products with biochips and nanomaterials enter our brains.

In addition, the development of microsystem technology enters our bodies through the lungs and stresses internal organs, as the scientific council puts forward. In the film, you can see military FOI's words about their microsystem technology you write can spread like pollen or bacteria. The most important protest comes from the European Commission's Scientific Council with their declaration Ethical aspects of ICT-implants in the human body .

In it, it is explained that you control people's volitional processes, complete behaviors, change people's identity, memory functions, self-perception and perceptions of others. It is also indicated, as the French Bioethical Commission in 1998, that the state spreads racism with these systems.

The French Member of Parliament, Claude Goasguen , raised the subject in a speech in the National Assembly in December 2004, saying that the activity was not limited by any geographical boundaries. He implied that foreign powers could capture people and use them for experimental operations.

In the film, we can see that the American professor James Giordano explains that the USA has developed international neuro-weapon systems, that they can thereby influence the behavior and health of the populations of other nations, something that leading US politicians have also expressed.

Professor Göran Hermerén gave information in his book Kunskapens Pris already in 1987 that methods were developed to create destruction and suffering for people and that the hidden state developed methods to neutralize democratic decisions if these go against their interests.

It is with those methods that they have also managed to keep this issue out of the limelight. Another way shown in the film is the control of our thoughts, where Professor Jens Schouenborg addresses the possibility of inducing new memories while other researchers explain that you can remove memories.

Perhaps one of the biggest sensations is that the security police are programming people to create violence. It was something the European Commission addressed in its ban to the Swedish government, and then it was about programming people to violence with subliminal messages into brains.

They wrote, among other things:

“… AI systems used to exploit the vulnerability of a specific group of people, if the vulnerability is due to age, mental or physical impairment, and the aim is to significantly change the behavior of a person belonging to the group in a way that involves or is likely to mean that that person or another person is caused physical or psychological harm.”

In the film we can see examples of murders committed in the aftermath of these projects and this is included as a reason for the shootings of the gang criminals.

When the former Speaker of the Riksdag Urban Ahlin gave an interview to Jan Scherman in 2018, he said, "we live in a time of crisis" and continued with, "I think there is a big threat to democracy". Similar words were expressed by Håkan Juholt in SvD 2016 when he presented:

"I'm sorry to say it, but I'm 100% sure, we're dismantling democracy."

Professor Peter Westerholm said in a speech at the Ministry of Justice that the hidden state has established a defense that nothing should come out to the population about the biomedical research that exploits people without their knowledge.

Research done 40 years ago saw that both mental patients and detainees were put to sleep without their knowledge and then implanted with transmitters in their brains and heads. There were some who followed it up and sent Attorney General Magnus Sjöberg a letter signed by 50 people, two of whom were professors.

It was submitted on 15.1. 1985 and asked the question of whether it was legal to put inmates in detention centers and mental hospitals to sleep and then subject them to implants. RÅ transferred the case to Stockholm's Attorney General, where Jonny Järlefält and Cleas Zeime gave a statement on 15 May that there were no laws prohibiting it, and that therefore no preliminary investigations should be initiated of the vulnerable victims mentioned. We see examples of the sedation exercises in the film.

There is a very extensive information and source material in various compilations, edited and easy to read such as the bif What is political brain technology.

In addition, there is a multitude of additional clarifications regarding the two most critical issues here, the murders of the security police and the Social Security Administration's criminal insanity declarations.

For those parties who wish additional documentation, on these or other parts of what is brought up as the accusation against various authorities and their activities, we can provide these with the best clarifications.

In order to take in all the information that is in the film, you have to stop the film on some occasions in order to have time to read the documents. Likewise, you should know that the security police often block both incoming and outgoing email and mobile communications.

This is by far the most crucial issue for politicians to address. As long as it is withheld from the population, we cannot say that we live in a democracy or in a country where the population has any human rights.

Text: Eric Petterson, for further information contact us with a text to 073788 6182 - or email: medidics@gmail.com

Humanities Watch have written a short reflection on human brain interface technology and I find they are making things a bit too easy for themselves:

Mind and machine (Dvija Mehta, BBC Future)

Mind and machine: can computing re-frame our idea of the self? From the article:

Brain-computer interface (BCI) technologies like Neuralink symbolise a new era in the intertwining of the human brain and machines, asking us to reconsider our intuitions about identity, the self and personal responsibility. In the near-term, the technology promises many benefits for people like [Noland] Arbaugh, but the applications could go further. The company’s long-term vision is to make such implants available to the general population to augment and enhance their abilities too. If a machine can perform acts once reserved for the cerebral matter inside our skulls, should it be considered an extension of the human mind, or something separate?….

This [the need to distinguish between imagination and intention] raises some serious concerns, such as whether a person using a brain implant to augment their abilities can gain executive control over their BCI-integrated actions. While human brains and bodies already produce plenty of involuntary actions, from sneezes to clumsiness to pupil dilation, could implant-controlled actions feel alien? Might the implant seem like a parasitic intruder gnawing away at the sanctity of a person’s volition?….

Brain implants like Arbaugh’s have undoubtedly opened a new door for philosophical discussions about the border between mind and machine. The debate over action and agency has traditionally circled around the skin and skull boundary of identity. However, with brain implants, this boundary has become malleable – and that means the self may extend further into technology than ever before.

Reminder from a previous post here on patientmaktpatientcv on how humans unknowingly are being connected to the internet by the nanotechnology in the Covid mRNA injections. People are subjected to medical treatment with a hidden agenda. The agenda from the World Economic Forum that wants to control the whole human race by 2030. I will be writing more on this topic and connecting some more dots. It takes some time just to find the right sources and what things actually look like. There is more to say from the information presented here below. More coming up.

This study, Covid – An agenda for population control and transhumanism?, was done by swedish Ph.D Tomas Persson. I recommend this to everyone and also help inform others on these pressing issues. This series has been put in google translate – so the translation is comprehensible but maybe not an exact 100 % translation. You will find this series here below. Click on the links to access.

Variations in the toxicity of the batches

Is the vaccine chip a conspiracy theory?

Neurostimulation and nanotechnology as a weapon system

DNA contamination and parasites

Summary

Related:

These things need to be taken seriously and are deliberate health threats by the state. See more here on the connection EMF and the nanotechnology in the Covid mRNA injections. The first Swedish research article from Strålskyddsinstitutet is presented here that shows health endangerments from 5G. 5G is an untested military technology that is being unleashed on unknowing populations. It is a part of the legal framework above as a globalist terrorist crime that needs addressing.