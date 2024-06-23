ECT and braininjury. California Supreme Court ruled in favor of patient autonomy and informed consent over physicians ability to prescribe a treatment option. This case was about informed consent and ECT braininjuries within psychiatric care.

WISNER BAUM PREVAILS IN LANDMARK WIN FOR PATIENT AUTONOMY IN CA SUPREME COURT RULING

On June 20, 2024, the court rejected a device manufacturer’s argument that only a physician’s decision to prescribe is relevant to legal (proximate) causation and that patient autonomy should be disregarded. The Supreme Court’s ruling confirms that patient autonomy remains sacrosanct and must be considered in pharmaceutical product liability failure to warn cases.

Somatics LLC , a manufacturer of an electroshock therapy (ECT) device, which did not dispute in the lower court that its electroshock therapy (ECT) device can cause brain damage and permanent memory loss; did not dispute it failed to warn doctors of the risk of brain damage and permanent memory loss; and did not dispute that plaintiff, Michelle Himes, sustained brain injury, nonetheless argued it should be immune from liability because the plaintiff’s doctor testified he would have prescribed treatment with ECT even if the manufacturer had warned him of the risk of brain damage.

California Supreme Court and stated: “As a result of the California Supreme Court’s Himes decision, moving forward, pharmaceutical and device manufacturers who fail to warn of risks associated with their products can no longer avoid liability by misusing the learned intermediary doctrine. Today’s decision in Himes is not only a victory for consumers injured by defective pharmaceuticals and medical devices but is a victory for anyone who champions patient autonomy.”

IN THE SUPREME COURT OF CALIFORNIA MICHELLE HIMES, Plaintiff and Appellant, v. SOMATICS, LLC, Defendant and Respondent. S273887 Ninth Circuit 21-55517 Central District of California 2:17-cv-06686-RGK-JC

Brain injury after ECT: California Supreme Court rules that the patient must be fully informed about the risk of harm. Doctors cannot make decisions on the patients’ behalf. This is a huge victory for informed consent and patient autonomy. Dr. & Prof. Peter C Gøtzsche

Informed consent: A process in which patients are given important information, including possible risks and benefits, about a medical procedure or treatment, genetic testing, or a clinical trial. This is to help them decide if they want to be treated, tested, or take part in the trial.

Wikipedia: Informed consent is a principle in medical ethics, medical law and media studies, that a patient must have sufficient information and understanding before making decisions about their medical care. Pertinent information may include risks and benefits of treatments, alternative treatments, the patient's role in treatment, and their right to refuse treatment. In most systems, healthcare providers have a legal and ethical responsibility to ensure that a patient's consent is informed. This principle applies more broadly than healthcare intervention, for example to conduct research and to disclose a person's medical information.

Obtaining informed consent is not always required. If an individual is considered unable to give informed consent, another person is generally authorized to give consent on the individual's behalf—for example, the parents or legal guardians of a child (though in this circumstance the child may be required to provide informed assent) and conservators for the mentally disordered. Alternatively, the doctrine of implied consent permits treatment in limited cases, for example when an unconscious person will die without immediate intervention.