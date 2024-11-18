Médicos pela vida, Brazil reported: Infectious Diseases Society of America

Before accepting new medications, especially those involving innovative and poorly tested technologies, it is essential to question the evidence base supporting their use and the possible harms.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Infectious Diseases Society of America worked closely with the World Health Organization, CDC , and other international organizations. They supported unproven, unhelpful restrictions, refused to return to normal, and sided with public health zealots. They tried to block COVID treatments that didn’t follow BIG PHARMA’s lead, but pushed genetic vaccines, expensive, and exotic drugs.

They do not tolerate diversity of viewpoints well. Despite this, many medical societies around the world are aligned with the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

There has always been a close relationship between infectious disease doctors and public health. In 2016, The New York Times reported that infectious disease doctors as a group are more aligned with the Democratic Party than any other type of physician. Infectious disease doctors in the United States often wear this identity as a badge of honor .

In the United States, infectious disease doctors, known as infectious disease specialists, face a tough reality. They study hard, undergo long years of training, and deal with complex diseases. But despite their essential work, the pay for these professionals is not as high as that for other medical specialties. As a result, many doctors are not choosing this field to specialize in. Demand for infectious disease residency positions is so low that, on average, 25% of available positions go unfilled nationwide. Few want to spend additional years of training for less money. Plus, with debts as high as $400,000 after college, it seems unrealistic to say that they should pursue infectious disease “for the love of it, not the money.”

However, the CDC offers fellowships for infectious disease specialists to later join state public health officials, CDC directors, WHO assistant directors-general, and more, that can help ensure their success.

The Infectious Diseases Society of America has decided to embrace and venerate Dr. Fauci and the entire official narrative of the pandemic. As head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Fauci controlled the flow of funding to academically-identified physicians across the country. It is in the self-interest of all infectious disease specialists to cozy up to him and not criticize his policy proposals.

The Infectious Diseases Society of America has demonstrated an attitude of absolute certainty, highlighting only the positive aspects and seeking admiration, without acknowledging its flaws. There is a tendency to discredit other opinions and downplay criticism, especially when it comes to poorly tested drugs and vaccines released without long-term studies. The promotion of these treatments, often influenced by the interests of Big Pharma, creates an environment where any dissent is ridiculed, and those who question or deviate from the official narrative are persecuted and criminalized.

Regis Dewes

It is really bad how USA alone can influence ideas on infectious diseases. American infectious disease physicians not valued enough in medicine. Its the hierarchy. What if the people could say what has most value for the population...