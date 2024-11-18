Médicos pela vida, Brazil reported: Infectious Diseases Society of America
Before accepting new medications, especially those involving innovative and poorly tested technologies, it is essential to question the evidence base supporting their use and the possible harms.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Infectious Diseases Society of America worked closely with the World Health Organization, CDC , and other international organizations. They supported unproven, unhelpful restrictions, refused to return to normal, and sided with public health zealots. They tried to block COVID treatments that didn’t follow BIG PHARMA’s lead, but pushed genetic vaccines, expensive, and exotic drugs.
They do not tolerate diversity of viewpoints well. Despite this, many medical societies around the world are aligned with the Infectious Diseases Society of America.
There has always been a close relationship between infectious disease doctors and public health. In 2016, The New York Times reported that infectious disease doctors as a group are more aligned with the Democratic Party than any other type of physician. Infectious disease doctors in the United States often wear this identity as a badge of honor .
In the United States, infectious disease doctors, known as infectious disease specialists, face a tough reality. They study hard, undergo long years of training, and deal with complex diseases. But despite their essential work, the pay for these professionals is not as high as that for other medical specialties. As a result, many doctors are not choosing this field to specialize in. Demand for infectious disease residency positions is so low that, on average, 25% of available positions go unfilled nationwide. Few want to spend additional years of training for less money. Plus, with debts as high as $400,000 after college, it seems unrealistic to say that they should pursue infectious disease “for the love of it, not the money.”
However, the CDC offers fellowships for infectious disease specialists to later join state public health officials, CDC directors, WHO assistant directors-general, and more, that can help ensure their success.
The Infectious Diseases Society of America has decided to embrace and venerate Dr. Fauci and the entire official narrative of the pandemic. As head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Fauci controlled the flow of funding to academically-identified physicians across the country. It is in the self-interest of all infectious disease specialists to cozy up to him and not criticize his policy proposals.
The Infectious Diseases Society of America has demonstrated an attitude of absolute certainty, highlighting only the positive aspects and seeking admiration, without acknowledging its flaws. There is a tendency to discredit other opinions and downplay criticism, especially when it comes to poorly tested drugs and vaccines released without long-term studies. The promotion of these treatments, often influenced by the interests of Big Pharma, creates an environment where any dissent is ridiculed, and those who question or deviate from the official narrative are persecuted and criminalized.
Before accepting new medicines, especially those involving innovative and poorly tested technologies, it is essential to question the evidence base supporting their use and the potential harms. However, this critical analysis has been ignored in favor of blind trust in dominant narratives.
It is really bad how USA alone can influence ideas on infectious diseases. American infectious disease physicians not valued enough in medicine. Its the hierarchy. What if the people could say what has most value for the population...
An Open Letter to Robert Kennedy, Jr.
Dear Mr. Kennedy,
I am Dr. Lewis Coleman, a retired anesthesiologist and Chair of Science and Education at the American Institute of Stress in Weatherford, Texas.
You may recall receiving a copy of my book 50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The Discovery of Hans Selye’s Stress Mechanism via Elizabeth and Dennis Kucinich.1 The book details my discovery of the Mammalian Stress Mechanism (MSM), which explains the common mechanisms of most disease.
From its discovery by the renowned Dr. Selye (1907-1982), Stress Theory has always promised to revolutionize medicine and surgery and introduce a new era of health, longevity, and freedom from the eternal curse of disease and premature death. Today we know that when the MSM is tested and confirmed, it will elevate medicine from an art based on experiment to a science founded on a theory that enables physicians to direct their treatments at the actual cause of disease.
It is my hope that the confirmation of stress theory will restore productive medical and biological research which deciphers the code that describes the “genetic blueprint” and discovers the mechanism that transmits this information from chromosomal DNA to the cell surface to enable embryological development. These achievements may reveal many of the secrets of evolution, with implications that promise to revolutionize our entire approach to medicine.
I am addressing this “open letter” to you because I believe that your important role in the Trump administration will provide a unique opportunity to test and confirm this landmark theory, actions which until now have been politically impossible. Animal and human trials are essential to confirm the ability of stress theory to optimize surgical outcome, provide a set of simple, safe, economical, efficient, and universal treatments that control and cure all forms of disease, promote productive pharmaceutical development, slash health care costs, and refute prevailing falsehoods, beginning with the “novel” coronavirus mRNA “immunizations” that are a worthless and willful form of malpractice.
These favorable circumstances may not last.
The COVID contagion has inadvertently yielded evidence that clarifies chronic illness and explains the white clots found by morticians in the small peripheral arteries of healthy young people who died suddenly after their receiving mRNA injections. I have previously published a paper explaining how the COVID mRNA injections attack blood vessels and release abnormal quantities of von Willebrand Factor and Tissue Factor into circulation, causing chaotic MSM hyperactivity that mimics nearly every known form of disease2 and cripples oxygen transport and delivery.3 This causes either sudden death or chronic cellular oxygen starvation and explains the crippling fatigue, mental fog, muscle weakness, and antibiotic resistant infections that characterize the “Long COVID Syndrome” (syndrome meaning “we don’t know”).
The white clots are surrounded by abnormal blood clots and bathed in amyloid protein. Amyloid protein, together with collagen sclerosis and fibrosis, is invariably found in the afflicted tissues of all chronic illnesses, including atherosclerosis, hypertension, diabetes, and “rheumatoid” diseases, all of which are presently regarded as mysteries. This evidence has enabled me to understand that amyloid protein is a monomer that polymerizes into collagen. This understanding explains the abnormal white clots, as well as the fibrosis, sclerosis, and amyloidosis that characterize “rheumatoid” diseases, which until now have remained inexplicable, and provides a testable explanation of how chronic exposure to pesticides, herbicides, automobile exhaust, chlorinated water, air pollution, and emotional adversity undermine health and longevity, and how it can be neutralized through treatment.
I propose that this revolutionary hypothesis be initially tested using animal models treated with intravenous radioactive fibrinogen to determine whether the radioactivity becomes incorporated into amyloid and collagen in extravascular tissues. The animal model can also be treated with intravenous Tissue Factor to see if this provokes amyloidosis and collagen formation in blood vessels. Human clinical studies too numerous to summarize here can then be used to test the ability of stress theory to cure disease.
All such studies must be conducted with strict oversight that eliminates manipulation by commercial interests. I am available to assist in planning, performing, and proctoring these endeavors. I can be reached on 559-740-3520. My email is lewis_coleman@yahoo.com and my website is www.stressmechanism.com
Respectfully,
Lewis S. Coleman, MD
Figure 1. Photo of Robert Kennedy Jr. reading my book (Courtesy Elizabeth Kucinich)
Figure 2 Abnormal collagen “white clots” are found in the small peripheral arteries of healthy young victims of COVID injections. Collagen is the most common protein in the body. It binds cells into tissues, structures, and organs. It is the substance of ligaments, tendons, sclerosis, and fibrosis. Bone consists of collagen, calcium, and carbon dioxide. Opportunity to Ask Questions of Embalmer Richard Hirschman and Data Analyst Tom Haviland
laurakasner.substack.com Nov 04, 2024
Figure 3. Fibrinogen is the source of fibrillar blood proteins. It is continuously produced by the liver and released into blood circulation. It cannot escape from blood into extravascular tissues due to its large size, and it has no direct effect on blood coagulation. It consists of three fibrillar submicroscopic amino acid chains called alpha, beta, and gamma that are held together by “disulfide bonds.” Thrombin dissolves the disulfide bonds and releases these tiny protein chains into blood circulation. Thus freed, they are called “soluble fibrin.”
In blood, the factor VIII enzyme adds “cross-links” of fibronectin, vitronectin, plasminogen, and gelsolin to soluble fibrin to form strands of “insoluble fibrin” that exaggerate microvascular flow resistance to regulate blood flow and organ function, inhibit blood turbulence, and bind blood cells together to form viscoelastic clots that regulate tissue repair.
The alpha, beta, and gamma subunits of soluble fibrin do not affect blood coagulability. They are so small that they can escape from blood into extravascular tissues, where enzyme factors VII and X convert them into collagen that enables tissue repair.
Soluble fibrin explains several disease manifestations when it is produced in excess. In eclampsia and other critical illnesses, it causes tissue edema that disrupts organs and damages tissues; it invades and bursts the liver;4 it forms “hyaline” casts in kidney glomeruli that disrupt renal function; it appears in urine as “albuminuria;” it collects in the lungs and disrupts gas exchange; and it promotes harmful amyloidosis, sclerosis, and fibrosis.
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Giovanni_Settanni/info Courtesy of Dr. Giovanni Setta
Figure 4. Image of a viscoelastic blood clot showing how strands of insoluble fibrin bind blood cells into a viscoelastic clot. In organ tissues, which are rich in autonomic innervation, sympathetic nervous activity releases von Willebrand Factor into blood, which activates factor VIII that adds “cross links” of fibronectin, vitronectin, plasminogen, and gelsolin to fibrillar soluble fibrin to produce monomers of insoluble fibrin. The monomers polymerize into strands of insoluble fibrin that can be visualized with a microscope. https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/microgel-particles-boost-blood-clotting
Figure 5 This diagram illustrates how collagen consists of the alpha, beta, and gamma strands of soluble fibrin without cross-links. Collagen is much stronger than insoluble fibrin because it lacks cross links. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Collagentriplehelix.png
1 Coleman, L. S. 50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The Discovery of Hans Selye’s Stress Mechanism. (The American Institute of Stress Press, 2021) https://www.amazon.com/Years-Lost-Medical-Advance-discovery/dp/0578822601/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3KZQIZDY7TNSO&keywords=lewis+coleman+hans+selye&qid=1638729267&sprefix=Lewis+Coleman%2Caps%2C448&sr=8-1.
2 Coleman, L. S. The Mammalian Stress Mechanism Explains COVID, Long COVID, and Sudden Death. Science Set Journal of Cardiology Research (2023). https://www.mkscienceset.com/articles_file/937-_article1692189623.pdf
3 Coleman, L. S. Oxygen Transport and Delivery, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efi9v86isSw&t=117s.
4 Rath, W., Faridi, A. & Dudenhausen, J. W. HELLP syndrome. J Perinat Med 28, 249-260 (2000). http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/entrez/query.fcgi?cmd=Retrieve&db=PubMed&dopt=Citation&list_uids=11031696