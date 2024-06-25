The following information is a health protocol against some damages of the mRNA injections. It was made for the Covid mRNA but the birdflu mRNA will pose similar health threats as the Covid mRNA. Read this with caution. It is not medical advice. I still want to share this information. It does not stop the spikeprotein production but can be used for relief before the science has caught up on things and have complete treatment methods for the mRNA injection technology. This health protocol gives information on what one can do two weeks ahead of mRNA injection if one is forced against ones will to have an mRNA injection.

This health protocol proposal is merely information - not advice. If readers need medical advice, they should consult a doctor or other appropriate medical professional.



Elliot Overton, CFMP, DIpCNM came up with a basic nutritional and lifestyle protocol that is easily accessible and could be started a week or two before a potential coronavirus vaccination. He suggests:

Aims: Improve cell energy turnover through stimulating mitochondrial energy metabolism

Immune modulation to prevent excessive/hyper-reactive immune response

Increase likelihood of mTOR inhibition to potentially reduce the likelihood of intracellular mRNA translation (theory)

Support antioxidant system and detoxification pathways 1-2 weeks BEFORE Vaccination



Immune modulators, anti-inflammatory and antioxidants



Glutathione & Precursors: N-acetylcysteine (NAC) - 600mg x 4 per day (any brand)

Glycine - 5 grams powder per day

Liposomal glutathione - 500mg x 2 per day on an empty stomach (brand example here)

Rosemarinic acid - Source: example here for US. Alternatively, here in tincture form for UK/EU. Dose: 4-6 caps per day or, if using tincture, the dose recommended on the bottle

Curcumin - Seeking Health brand - Liposomal Curcumin & Resveratrol (available in most countries). 1 & ¼ tsp two times per day, on an empty stomach

Vitamin C - Dose (?)

Vitamin D - Dose (?) Mitchondrial Cocktail: Thiamine - 2-300mg per day (as benfotiamine or TTFD [Allithiamine or Thiamax])

Nicotinamide Riboside (NAD+ precursor) - 2 caps per day (example brand Niagen)

Coenzyme Q10 - 4-800mg per day (example here)

R-Lipoic acid - 800mg per day (example brands here)

Adenosyl B12 - 6,000-9,000mcg (example brand here)

Methylated B complex - 1 per day (example brands here)

Multi-Mineral - 1 per day (example brands here)

Zinc Acetate - approx. 30mg per day (example here)

Selenomethionine - 200mcg per day (example brands here) Lifestyle interventions: Cold therapy (cold showers, bathing - equal minutes per degree Celsius of water)

Fasting/calorie restriction - one possible idea is to fast for 12-24 hours before having the vaccine administered. After approximately 12 hours of fasting, mTOR is inhibited and AMPK is activated.

Type of exercise: Moderate-high intensity endurance exercise. Probably best to avoid weight lifting/resistance training in the days prior to vaccination. Immediately AFTER Vaccination 500mg liposomal glutathione , vitamin C (dose?)

Epsom salts bath - 4 cups salts, duration 20-30 minutes

Immediately enter sauna , endure 40-60 minutes at a reasonable temperature

After sauna, large glass of water containing: 1/4 tsp activated charcoal, 1/4 tsp bentonite clay (or alternatively 4 caps of a full-spectrum binder such as GI Detox by Bio-botanical Research).

Regarding the vitamin C dose left open above, the answer is A LOT! In fact, the dosage is vitamin C to individual level of bowel tolerance. How much could that be? Here's an important testimonial re-published on Sott.net years ago, for a 37 pound (17 kg) girl receiving two doses of the MMR vaccine:

How Much C? A Lot. A Whole Lot



Our five-year-old, 37-pound (about 17 kg) daughter received saturation-level doses of 8,000 to 11,000 milligrams (mg) of vitamin C every day the week before her first MMR vaccination. The day of her shot, she happily and comfortably held 24,000 mg. For the next couple of days after the shot, her dose was reduced to 20,000 mg/day. Then, for the next four days, her vitamin C dose went down to 15,000 mg/day. The next four: 14,000 mg, 13,000 mg, 12,000 mg and 11,000 mg per day respectively.



For the next several weeks leading all the way up to her second MMR shot, she was getting between 8,000 and 11,000 mg of vitamin C each day.



On the day of her second MMR shot, just a little over a month from the first one, she once again received and comfortably held 24,000 mg of vitamin C. The day after: 19,000 mg. Once again, using bowel tolerance as an indicator, we gradually decreased this dose over the two weeks following this second immunization to an average of 9,000 mg/day. Eventually, we went back to her regular dose of 5,000 mg/day or 1,000 mg/day per year of age, following the recommendation of Frederick Robert Klenner, MD: http://orthomolecular.org/library/jom/1998/articles/1998-v13n04-p198.shtml or DoctorYourself.com - Klenner Vitamin C Paper.

Another option is to take liposomal vitamin C - depending on the format - 1 unit or gram every hour. In my experience and research, vitamin C is absolutely a must.



As for the vitamin D dose, if you don't have a recent blood test showing your vitamin D levels, then take 600 to 2000 IU per day. That's a safe enough dose that will provide sufficiency without incurring toxicity. Those who have insulin resistance could do 100,000 IU per month.



To the above, I would add melatonin, 5mg of which before going to bed will also confer protection. I would also suggest therapies that typically address medical populations with significant chronic inflammation and/or insulin resistance, i.e. people with various chronic medical diseases.

In the case of insulin resistance, berberine (0.9-1.5 grams in divided doses daily) or metformin 500 mg once per day and, if tolerated, add a second daily metformin 500 mg dose after a week.

Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg once per day, starting a few days before vaccination. On the day you get the vaccine, take HCQ 200 mg twice that day. Continue with 200 mg twice per day for another week, or longer. It's safe enough to take provided you're not taking already medications which prolong the QT interval in an electrocardiogram and/or have a prolongation of the QT.

Given that hydroxychloroquine has become highly controlled, an alternative is Ivermectin 12 mg on the day of the vaccine and another dose a week afterwards if reactions and/or symptoms persist. Children weighing between 15 and 24 kg should take only 3 mg, those in the range of 25 to 34 kg should take 6 mg, and anyone between 36 and 50 kg should take 9 mg.

If there's a significant reaction to the vaccine, the following could be added (in addition to a LOT of vitamin C or liposomal vitamin C):