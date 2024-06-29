Covid mRNA injection: Advanced Nanotechnology polymers, now called microplastics, are everywhere. We have to look into Self Assembly Nanotechnology Microplastic Polymers and the link to GMO injections used for animals and humans. The question also has to be stretched to plant immunization programs.

The Childrens Health Defense recently published an article, Vaccines in the Food Supply: What Are the Risks?, showing how GMO immunization has been taking place in veterinary use and that it delivers mRNA to anybody eating GMO products. Questions need to be asked on mRNA intrusions from mRNA injected animals and microplastics since mRNA also are microplastics.

For example:

Before any vaccine technology is used on humans, it is usually tried in the veterinary market first due to the incredibly lax regulations. Knowing this, it should come as no surprise that our food animals had been receiving mRNA injections for years before the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

In 2016, BioNtech and Bayer partnered to develop veterinary mRNA vaccines using Bayer’s veterinary knowledge and the BioNtech MRNA platform (the one used for the Pfizer COVID-19 shot ).

Around 2014, the USDA granted a conditional license for an mRNA vaccine for use in pigs for the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus. This is equivalent to emergency use authorization and gets around the USDA’s vaccine licensing and authorization process. (Childrens Health Defense / Brownstone Institute)

People in the EU parliament recently issued a moratorium on mRNA injections due to the fact people are digesting unknown and undeclared amounts of mRNA. We have to add, microplastics.

In a short message made in the EU Parliament (part of a longer speech) the need for a moratorium on mRNA vaccines has been declared.

The speaker explains mRNA can get into human breastmilk and children are being fed undefined doses of mRNA.

mRNA vaccines have also been developed for veterinary use and have been used for some time. mRNA get into the meat of animals people eat, get into the milk people drink and most probably also into eggs people eat.

Humans are currently unknowingly subjected to undefined and undeclared doses of mRNA in their daily consumption.

Can DNA vaccines change the genetic code of an animal or human? The answer to that question in The Childrens Health Defense article is yes. According to the Swedish Act on Genetic integrity concerning humans, Chapter 3 on genetherapy, paragraph 4 products that alter the human genome may not be used. Swedish animal law does not give animals the same protection since animals can be used for specific breeding purposes and the Swedish law is formed as this: production of animals with altered genetic mass, if genetic engineering, chemical or other similar methods are used… When it comes to plants things were lost a long time ago as genetically modified plants are allowed. These GMO laws are not linked to microplastics. The mRNA are synthetic biology and as showed above a form of microplastics.

On a page about EU law microplastics was mentioned in 2023: The European Commission has decided on a sales ban for microplastics and chemical products with intentionally added microplastics. The ban will apply to, among other things, granules used in artificial grass pitches, cosmetics, paint, cleaning agents, fabric softeners, glitter, plant protection agents and medical technology products.

The mRNA products / injections have to be stopped for human, animal and plant use not just only on gentetics but also on the facts of them as microplastics.

More to think about:

GMO pigs with lesser infection rates and GMO pigs better suited for human transplant? Is it really fair to transform animals into commodities? What are the health risks of eating GMO meat in the long run as gene editing also has unintended consequences?

In 2016 Russia banned all USA import of GMO corn due to genetically modified crop and microbial contamination. Corn imported from the U.S. is often infected with dry rot of maize. In late 2013, Russian scientists called for a 10-year moratorium on GMOs.

It’s unclear what kinds of health effects might be caused by ingesting microplastics, but there is concern among scientists that they can affect gastrointestinal health and even affect other organs.

A new study has found that flying insects contribute to plastic contamination by eating microplastics in polluted waters and carrying them through the air. Microplastics – pieces of plastic less than 5 millimeters in size – remain in the bodies of mosquitoes and other waterborne insects, even after they become adults and take wing, according to researchers in the U.K. The findings raise concerns that birds and other animals that eat insects are also becoming contaminated with microplastics and that the microscopic particles are working their way up the food chain.