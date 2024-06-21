I want to share with you a summons from Dr. Meryl Nass, an analysis by the swedish Ph.D Jacob Nordangård and insights from the author and publisher Paul Cudenec.

Once somebody has seen through one particular set of official lies they find themselves in a different political dimension. As well as becoming aware of the truth hidden by the specific manipulation they have seen through, they also grasp the broader context of those lies. Paul Cudenec

Dr. Meryl Nass and Jacob Nordangård:

The World Health Organization was employed to centralize control of public health and health information by globalist elites. They failed to achieve any of their major goals at May’s World Health Assembly–but the globalist agenda continues to move forward.

The United Nations, like the WHO, has been captured by the same elites and is being used to centralize control of information and many other matters. This plan is similar to the WHO plan, which would allow the UN Secretary-General to declare “global shocks” without any standards, and then decide how the world would have to respond.

But there are other worrying parts of the plan, all justified by humanitarian efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, while the UN centralizes control of information and education and pushes forward various aspect of the WEF’s Great Reset. We at Door to Freedom will keep you abreast of the scheme as we learn exactly what is being planned for this September.

Below is a short article about the UN’s plans, with lots of links so you can peruse the UN’s own documents and see where they hope to take us. We will continue shedding light on these efforts!

The Great Reset: A Global Public Private Partnership between the UN and the WEF

Jacob Nordengard, PhD.

On June 3 2020, Klaus Schwab, the executive chairman of World Economic Forum (WEF) declared “The Great Reset”. It was followed by statements from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Prince Charles (now King Charles III), and representatives from the International Monetary Fund, Microsoft and Mastercard.

The key message was that the old system was no longer fit for the 21st Century. The COVID-19 crisis had, according to Klaus, created an opportunity for change:

“Now is the historical moment in time, not only to fight the real virus but to shape the system for the needs of the Post-Corona era.”

UN Secretary-General Guterres stated that:

“We must build more equal, inclusive and sustainable economies and societies that are more resilient in the face of pandemics, climate change and the many other global changes we face.”

This was one year after a strategic partnership had been signed between the UN and WEF with the intent to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The United Nations leadership would “engage in and utilize the different platforms” provided by the World Economic Forum “to advance impact.”

This constituted a Common Futures Agenda between UN and the global business community. It would deliver opportunities for the crisis profiteers as well as for those who sought centralized control. The Great Reset would be achieved through a revision and transformation of the UN system into a global Public-Private Partnership with WEF as a key partner.

Only a week after the declaration, a UN report with an action plan was issued, based on the recommendations from the United Nations High Level Panel on Digital Connectivity (headed by Melinda Gates and Jack Ma, president of Alibaba and at the time a WEF board member). The purpose was to implement the digital agenda, “CONNECT, RESPECT, and PROTECT all people in the digital age.”

In the report The Sustainable Development Goals Report 2020 published by the UN on July 7, 2020, António Guterres, under the heading “Launching the Decade of Action at a Time of Crisis,” remarked that “[t]he 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) demand nothing short of a transformation of the financial, economic and political systems that govern our societies today to guarantee the human rights of all.”

The report stated that the pandemic had demonstrated the benefits of digitalization—such as research collaborations on vaccine development, working from home, online education, and e-commerce, while the pandemic had also emphasized the divide between those who had Internet access and those who did not. This now had to be remedied. The goal was, once again, to include every human in the digitalization agenda.

In September 2020, during the UN 75th anniversary celebrations, the UN member states asked the Secretary-General for recommendations on how our global challenges, such as the climate and health crises, could be handled more effectively. In a declaration made by the member states the following assertions are found:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us in the most powerful way that we are closely interconnected and only as strong as our weakest link. Only by working together and in solidarity can we end the pandemic and effectively tackle its consequences. Only together can we build resilience against future pandemics and other global challenges. Multilateralism is not an option but a necessity as we build back better for a more equal, more resilient and more sustainable world. The United Nations must be at the centre of our efforts.”

A year later, in September 2021, Guterres report Our Common Agenda was published in response. It contained twelve concrete commitments on how to achieve a multilateral world order with muscle that could effectively implement the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and manage future crises.

It was also proposed that the future direction of United Nations would be decided at a “Summit of the Future”. All to create “The Future They Want.”

Here are two of the bold new ideas the UN suggested:

1. Information control: “Third, now is the time to end the “infodemic” plaguing our world by defending a common, empirically backed consensus around facts, science and knowledge. The “war on science” must end. All policy and budget decisions should be backed by science and expertise, and I am calling for a global code of conduct that promotes integrity in public information.”

2. A change in how economic prosperity is measured; essentially this would be a shift to ESG investing, with profitability a secondary goal.

Gutteres also proposed “a Summit of the Future to forge a new global consensus on what our future should look like, and what we can do today to secure it.”

This Summit of the Future will be held in 3 months, during the UN General Assembly meeting on September 22-23. See the May 14, 2024 version of the UN’s Pact for the Future here or see a version in which we highlighted the most relevant sections here.

The High Level Advisory Board for Effective Multilateralism (HLAB) was launched in April 2022 to advise Member States on issues where “governance improvements are most needed.” As Guterres asked, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the co-chair of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, to lead the board, with Tharman Shanmugaratnam, co-chair of G20 High Level Independent Panel (HLIP) on Financing the Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, as one of the board members it was quite obvious what kind of advice would be delivered. The HLAB produced the report A Breakthrough for People and Planet in 2023.

The agenda has since been further developed in eleven Policy Briefs (published between March and September 2023). These form the basis for summit’s outcome document “The Pact for the Future.”

1. Safeguarding the Planet–The planet shall be safeguarded against actions that have a negative impact on future generations.

2. Managing Global Shocks–An emergency platform that acts under command from predetermined protocols shall be convened if a global crisis occurs.

3. Meaningful Youth Engagement–Youth shall be torchbearers for the sustainable development goals and applying pressure order to change the system.

4. Measuring what we value–Our actions shall be valued in relation to the well-being of the planet and displayed on scoreboards.

5. A Global Digital Compact–International data collection systems shall be created to advance monitoring and actions against unsustainable practices.

6. Reforms to the International Financial Architecture–The financial system will be restructured into an apex body for the world economy.

7. Outer Space Governance–Space technologies will be used to surveil the earth system and detect potential risks.

8. Information Integrity on Digital Platforms–Social media will be surveilled to prevent the spread of harmful information.

9. A New Agenda for Peace–Peace shall be maintained with a stronger collective security machinery.

10. Transforming Education–Teachers will be transformed from passive educators to active agents of change.

11. UN 2.0–The United Nations will be upgraded and use the “fusion of data, innovation, digital, foresight and behavioural science expertise” to turbocharge the 2030 agenda.

Our Common Agenda combines United Nations humanitarian goals for a diverse, inclusive and equitable world society with World Economic Forums technocratic and transhuman Fourth Industrial Revolution ideals. The end result is a toxic cocktail that constitutes a serious health hazard for humanity.

Read more about the agenda at my Substack, The Pharos Chronicles, and my books Rockefeller: Controlling the Game, The Global Coup d’Ètat and my forthcoming book The Digital World Brain.

This information was published on the Door to Freedom website.

Wars, resets and the global criminocracy, Paul Cudenec

This article was written as a contribution to the 2024 Chisinau Forum: ‘Unrestricted warfare: a holistic approach to the Great Reset’.

Over the last few years, I have been doing a bit of research into the connections and parallels between the Great Reset and war.

Although my focus has been mostly on the First World War, I have come to the conclusion – shocking for some, perhaps, but utterly unsurprising for others – that the agenda behind all modern wars is the same as that behind the Great Reset, Fourth Industrial Revolution, New World Order or whatever else you choose to call it.

This agenda – a long-term and multi-faceted agenda – is that of the entity I have taken to calling the criminocracy, a global mafia which, as I explained in my booklet Enemies of the People, is dominated by the Rothschild financial and industrial empire.

The overall aim is the consolidation and expansion of the criminocracy’s power and wealth, the two terms being virtually synonymous in this corrupted era that René Guénon termed the Reign of Quantity.

We can break this down into three aspects:

Short-term goals – ie: given that the whole thing is ultimately about money, immediate financial advantage.

Medium-term goals – ie: the setting-up of forthcoming financial advantage.

Long-term goals – the creation of the social conditions which will be to the financial advantage of the criminocracy in decades to come.

As far as short-term financial advantages to the Great Reset are concerned, as reflected in its initial Covid phase, they are quite obvious.

Firstly there were the profits from the sale of the so-called vaccines themselves – purchased and indemnified across the world by public authorities in an atmosphere in which there was no room for democratic scrutiny or debate.

Secondly, there was all the new equipment that could be sold, again globally, on the back of the so-called pandemic: face masks, plastic screens, handwash, signage, PCR tests and so on.

Thirdly there was the financial advantage gained by large businesses, particularly those operating online, from the lockdowns that severely affected smaller businesses.

In fact, Klaus Schwab of the WEF openly boasted about this in his 2020 book Covid-19: The Great Reset.

He wrote: “In the US, Amazon and Walmart hired a combined 250,000 workers to keep up with the increase in demand and built massive infrastructure to deliver online. This accelerating growth of e-commerce means that the giants of the online retail industry are likely to emerge from the crisis even stronger than they were in the pre-pandemic era… It is not by accident that firms like Alibaba, Amazon, Netflix or Zoom emerged as ‘winners’ from the lockdowns”. [1]

In terms of war the most obvious cause of quick profit is from sales of armaments.

The arms trade is a key part of the criminocratic empire – as revealed by the term “military-industrial complex”.

At the time of the First World War, for example, Britain’s arms trade was controlled by a monopolising ring based around Vickers Ltd; Armstrong, Whitworth and Co Ltd; John Brown and Co Ltd; Cammell, Laird & Co, and the Nobel Dynamite Trust.

Historians Gerry Docherty and Jim Macgregor, who show how the criminocrats created and prolonged the war for their own profit, note: “The ring equated to a vast financial network in which apparently independent firms were strengthened by absorption and linked together by an intricate system of joint shareholding and common directorships.

“It was an industry that challenged the Treasury, influenced the Admiralty, maintained high prices and manipulated public opinion”. [2]

War also calls for vast amounts of raw materials, not just to manufacture the guns, ammunition, tanks, ships and aircraft, and all the associated paraphernalia, but also to transport goods and men over oceans and continents.

The Rothschild gang’s dominant role in the global oil industry, as well as in iron and steel and in railways, meant their cash tills were ringing heartily from this huge surge in demand – on both sides of the 1914-18 conflict.

There are other aspects of immediate financial gain, in the past and in the present, that are hard to identify with precision, because they fall into the realm of clearly criminal behaviour and thus are even more carefully concealed than other forms of skullduggery.

Two centuries ago, during the Napoleonic wars, the Rothschilds took advantage of food shortages and spiralling prices to operate on the black market in their home city of Frankfurt and sold provisions to armies at a considerable profit.

British goods, including cotton fabric, sugar, indigo and tobacco, were also transported across the Channel, via the Rothschilds’ warehouses, in defiance of Napoleon’s blockade.

War-related sanctions can be a profitable affair for those with the right contacts.

“Humanitarian” relief in wartime is often a convenient cover for massive and highly dubious transfers of money.

Docherty and Macgregor explain how, in the First World War, “aid” to Belgium amounted to “one of the world’s greatest con jobs”. [3]

The Commission for Relief in Belgium hailed itself as “the greatest humanitarian undertaking that the world had ever seen”. [4]

It later claimed to have spent over $13,000,000,000 on relief for the people of Belgium, a truly staggering figure for the period.

The man in charge was Herbert Clark Hoover (pictured), later president of the USA, whom the two authors do not hesitate to describe as “a confidence trickster and a crook”.[5]

With a certain inevitability, it turns out that he was deeply connected to the circles that had planned the very disaster which he was now allegedly alleviating.

Explain Docherty and Macgregor: “The American-born mining engineer lived in London for years and was a business colleague of the Rothschilds… He held shares in the Rothschilds’ Rio Tinto Company and was associated with the same all-powerful Rothschild dynasty which invested in his Zinc Corporation”. [6]

“When Herbert Hoover negotiated the massive loans for Belgian Relief from Allied governments he used the J.P. Morgan organizations in America, co-ordinated through Morgan Guaranty Trust of New York which, in turn, made the requisite transfer to London”. [7]

“Financial muscle was never far from his center of power. The Morgan/Rothschild axis was wrapped around the entire project”. [8]

According to a report from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy earlier this year, 2024, global aid to Ukraine had already reached $278 billion, and billions more dollars are being lined up. [9]

It is interesting to note that, back in 2007, The New York Times predicted that a member of the young Rothschild generation, Nathaniel, (pictured) “may become the richest Rothschild of them all” thanks to “bold bets in this era’s new-money investment vehicles” and the family’s traditional geopolitical foresight. [10]

It added: “The man in line to be the fifth Baron Rothschild is close to becoming a billionaire through a web of private equity investments in Ukraine”.

The medium-term source of financial profit from such grandiose rackets arises from the huge amounts of public money that are thrown into them under the pretext of an “emergency”.

The “magic money tree” of public spending suddenly becomes infinitely bountiful when faced with the all-eclipsing “crisis” of pandemic, war, terrorism or climate change.

For instance, the British government estimates the total cost of its Covid-19 measures as ranging from £310 billion to £410 billion. [11]

Some of the most expensive schemes included the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (sometimes called the furlough scheme) and NHS Test and Trace.

As to the key question of where exactly this money came from, with tax revenue down because of lockdowns, it reports that it increased borrowing to £313 billion in 2020/21 alone.

Borrowing from the global bankers, that is.

Lucrative loans to governments for waging wars have been part of the Rothschilds’ racketeering playbook since Napoleonic times.

Historian Niall Ferguson notes that the banking family found themselves “repeatedly on both sides of decisive conflicts which were to recast the map of Europe”. [12]

The aftermath of war was also a great source of profit. In 1871, the Rothschilds were on hand to lend massive amounts of money to the French state to pay off its reparations after defeat to Prussia, in what Ferguson describes as “the biggest financial operation of the century”. [13]

The post-war dividend also comes from loans and contracts for the “building back better” of devastated countries.

The third way in which the criminocrats profit from wars, as from the Great Reset, is the long-term effect such events have on society.

The cash-starved states involved, up to the neck in debt, have no choice but to go along with the bankers’ idea of how best to rebuild their countries.

After both world wars, the idea of a “post-war” reality, to which people had to adapt, was used to ramp up industrialism and modernity, destroying traditional agriculture and communities and declaring old ways of thinking and living as being unsuited to the brave new normal.

Schwab hoped that Covid would have the same effect, creating a new historical separation between “the pre-pandemic era” and “the post-pandemic world”. [14]

All such showcase events, including most so-called “revolutions” and so-called terrorist attacks like 9/11, are, in my view, merely “shock and awe” operations designed to push traumatised populations further into the prison-camp society favoured by the criminocrats.

Rootless, helpless, disorientated, brainwashed people, entirely dependent on the system for their every need, cut off from each other, from nature, from reality and from spiritual belonging, are the ideal fodder for the criminocrats’ money-making machine.

With this in mind, is not surprising that in each case we see the same means being rolled out to ensure that populations go along with the agenda.

Most obvious is the full-on propaganda from all the state and corporate media.

In 2020 it was the tone and extent of this propaganda, as encountered via French state radio, that indicated to me that the Covid “pandemic” was a psy-ops.

This propaganda has to go so far as to create a sense of absolute moral conviction in the population and thus a conditioned fear or hatred of anyone who refuses to toe the line.

In times of war, dissenters and doubters are portrayed as cowards, traitors, fifth-columnists working on behalf of the despised enemy and during the Covid scam we were represented as irresponsible and selfish idiots, putting the lives of others at risk and perhaps following some insidious “far-right” agenda.

To help impose this moral conformity, the system deploys groups which it apparently does not control and whose positions carry moral weight with certain key parts of the population.

During Covid, the “left” not only echoed every part of the official narratives concerning lockdowns, social distancing and so-called vaccines, but also adopted a very aggressive stance towards dissidents, vilifying and ostracising anyone, even from their own ranks, who dared sympathise with pro-freedom protesters – as I myself experienced, in fact.

During the First World War, one of the groups wheeled out to support the criminocratic agenda was a wing of the Suffragette movement.

Apparently in return for agreeing to stop their militant activities, Emmeline and Christabel Pankhurst were handed a government grant.

Emmeline declared her support for the war effort and began to demand military conscription for British men, while Christabel Pankhurst demanded the “internment of all people of enemy race, men and women, young and old, found on these shores”. [15]

And the suffragettes were among those women who handed white feathers to males not in uniform, including teenage boys as young as 16.

Along with propaganda, comes censorship, considered quite normal and acceptable in times of war and justified during so-called pandemics in the name of the public good.

But today the mission of the “fact-checkers” introduced during Covid is evolving into a broader attempt to defend the criminocratic agenda.

With so-called “hate” laws being hurriedly rolled out all over the place, the main target seems to be those of us who have seen through the lies and propaganda, who have joined the dots to make out the shape of the long-term plan being imposed on us by duplicitous means.

We are described as “conspiracy theorists”, which apparently automatically means we are “far right”. Our commitment to truth and freedom is interpreted as “hate” and identifying the leading role of the Rothschilds in the criminocratic empire amounts, necessarily it seems, to so-called “anti-semitism”.

The reality is, of course, very different. It is that control of our national and international institutions, as well as of the entire industrial-financial system, has fallen, by foul means, into the hands of a veritable mafia.

Because this global domination is profoundly anti-democratic and entirely illegitimate – based as it is on criminal activity and the concealment of that wrong-doing – it has to be kept secret.

The criminocracy knows that there can never be clear-sighted and united opposition to its rule while people remain trapped in its tricks and illusions and fail to even recognise its existence, let alone start talking about how to bring it down.

Our most important first task is therefore to expose its activities, to break down the multiple walls of its defences, to ignore its threats and taboos and to shout from the rooftops what it is and what it is doing to us.

