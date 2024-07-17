Sonia Elijah: The European General Court has issued a rebuke against the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen, ruling that it failed to provide the public with "sufficiently wide access" to Covid-19 vaccine contracts.

On July 17th, the European Court of Justice issued a press release stating:

“In 2020 and 2021, purchase agreements for Covid-19 vaccines were concluded between the Commission and some pharmaceutical undertakings: approximately €2.7 billion were quickly released so that a firm order could be made for more than 1 billion doses of vaccine. In 2021, some Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) and private individuals requested, on the basis of the regulation on access to documents, access to those agreements and to certain related documents so that they could understand their terms and conditions and satisfy themselves that the public interest was protected. As the Commission granted only partial access to those documents, which were put online in redacted versions, the MEPs concerned and private individuals brought actions for annulment before the General Court of the European Union.”

The court highlighted "irregularities" in the Commission's practice of redacting crucial sections of these agreements. It firmly asserted that the Commission could not substantiate its claims that broader access would harm pharmaceutical companies' commercial interests.

The Swedish Doctors Appeal commented this: Do we dare to hope that EU citizens will now be able to read the entire agreement with Pfizer? The European Court of Justice has today (17 July) annulled a decision by the European Commission to keep certain parts of the COVID-19 vaccine contracts secret. The ruling comes just one day before the European Parliament votes on the renewal of Ursula Von der Leyen's mandate as Commission President. Von der Leyen was initially praised for negotiating the COVID-19 vaccine deals and making them available in Europe, but the spotlight was quickly overshadowed by the lack of transparency. According to the court, the Commission had "not demonstrated that wider access to these clauses would actually undermine the commercial interests of these companies". Ref: Von der Leyen Commission loses COVID vaccine transparency case ahead of crucial vote

Never give informed consent where there is political secrecy.

Everybody in the EU - Wake up and sign this petition for informed consent and political transparency:

Please help to inform and sign the EU Citizens Initiative Trust and Freedom for informed consent and political transparency. The petition needs 1 million signatures before the end of November 2024.

People do not seem aware or informed about the backdrops on Covid-19 and the human rights violations (human experimentation, genetic experimentation, merger of humans with AI technology) concerning the Covid “vaccines”.

Goal

We call on the European Commission to adopt legislation that promotes freedom, openness, accountability and individual engagement within the EU. The aim is to establish and strengthen the division of powers and to ensure that the EU institutions are responsive to the needs and interests of individuals and at the same time uphold the human rights recognized in the EU's Charter of Fundamental Rights.

1: Upholding human dignity and recognizing informed consent

We call on the European Commission to present a recommendation on a draft legislative act for the Member States in terms of defining informed consent and promoting human dignity and freedom and the right to decide over one's own body within the EU.

2: Increased openness and citizen influence

We request that the EU Commission introduce a legal act that increases transparency in and access to information about the EU's decision-making processes.

