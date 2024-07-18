It has been a long road to get the EU to disclose the Covid injection contracts. MEPs in the EU parliament have spoken up and now finally the EU by a court ruling is forced to disclose the fully unredacted contents.

EU MEP Christine Andersen wants Ursula von der Leyen criminally investigated and that she be removed from office. (Added in - Ursula von der Leyen has been reelected).

European Commission ordered to release all fully unredacted COVID-19 vaccine contracts after landmark ruling.

Brussels, Belgium — In a landmark ruling issued on July 17, 2024, the General Court of the European Union has ordered the European Commission to fully disclose the COVID-19 vaccine contracts it signed with several pharmaceutical companies. This decision comes after a protracted legal battle initiated by several Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) who sought greater transparency regarding the terms and conditions under which the vaccines were procured. The case was brought forward by MEPs Margrete Auken, Tilly Metz, Jutta Paulus, and Kimberly van Sparrentak, along with Emilie Mosnier, the heir of the late MEP Michèle Rivasi. The applicants were represented by lawyer B. Kloostra. They challenged the European Commission's decision to grant only partial access to the contracts, arguing that the redactions were excessive and unjustified. On 15 February 2022, the European Commission, represented by Agents G. Gattinara and A. Spina, had issued Decision C(2022) 1038 final, which granted the applicants partial access to the advance purchase and purchase agreements for COVID-19 vaccines. The Commission cited the protection of commercial interests and personal privacy as the reasons for the redactions. The General Court's Fifth Chamber, composed of President J. Svenningsen, Rapporteur C. Mac Eochaidh, and Judge J. Martín y Pérez de Nanclares, examined the case in detail. The court scrutinized the Commission’s application of Regulation (EC) No 1049/2001, which governs public access to European Parliament, Council, and Commission documents. In its judgment, the court found that the Commission had improperly applied the exceptions related to the protection of commercial interests. The court noted that many of the redacted elements, such as definitions of key terms and provisions regarding timelines for audits, data storage, expenses for post-launch safety studies, donations, resales, and liability regimes, did not warrant such protection. The applicants argued, and the court agreed, that the context of the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a higher degree of transparency, especially given the substantial public funds used for vaccine development and procurement. The court emphasized that the public interest in understanding the terms of these significant contracts outweighed the Commission's concerns about commercial confidentiality. The General Court’s ruling represents a significant victory for transparency and accountability within the European Union. It underscores the importance of public access to information, particularly in matters of substantial public interest such as the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. The European Commission has been ordered to release the full, unredacted versions of the contracts, providing the public and MEPs with a clearer understanding of the agreements. You can review the court ruling in the link.

“Informed consent’ sounds so easy in principle – the surgeon explains the balance of risks and benefits, and the calm and rational patient decides what he or she wants – just like going to the supermarket and choosing from the vast array of toothbrushes on offer. The reality is very different.” Henry Marsh, Do No Harm: Stories of Life, Death, and Brain Surgery

Due to what has been going on during Covid-19 (societal restrictions, vaccine passport, uninjected losing their job or possibility in the educational system a petition for political transparency and better defined informed consent has emerged from the EU Parliament.

EU Parliamentarians who made the Trust and Freedom initiative want to strengthen informed consent as a human- and civilrights principle so citizens in a future health crisis will not lose their job or place in the educational system, not be discriminated in society and have the choice of either accepting or declining a vaccine / injection format. I will keep repeating this petition and I hope you, my reader, help inform others of this EU petition.

EU Citizens Initiative Trust and Freedom for informed consent and political transparency. The petition needs 1 million signatures before November 28, 2024.

People do not seem aware or informed about the backdrops on Covid-19 and the human rights violations (human experimentation, genetic experimentation, merger of humans with AI technology) concerning the Covid “vaccines”.

Goal

We call on the European Commission to adopt legislation that promotes freedom, openness, accountability and individual engagement within the EU. The aim is to establish and strengthen the division of powers and to ensure that the EU institutions are responsive to the needs and interests of individuals and at the same time uphold the human rights recognized in the EU's Charter of Fundamental Rights.

1: Upholding human dignity and recognizing informed consent

We call on the European Commission to present a recommendation on a draft legislative act for the Member States in terms of defining informed consent and promoting human dignity and freedom and the right to decide over one's own body within the EU.

2: Increased openness and citizen influence

We request that the EU Commission introduce a legal act that increases transparency in and access to information about the EU's decision-making processes.

Find the petition here!

I will examplify a bit of the problem with the Swedish Patient Act. The Swedish Patient Act is an obligational act - not a rights law (as many other countries Patients Acts are). The Swedish Patient Act has different chapters on information and consent - but what informed consent actually is or not is not defined. The patient is given the right to give informed consent verbally or in writing and can whenever the patient wants retract the informed consent. In terms of information patients are supposed to be given, before a treatment option is given, information on adverse-events (both severe and not severe), information on treatment if something goes very wrong, how the patient can help healthcare to not make bad mistakes in the future.

The Swedish Authority for Care Analysis, Vårdanalys, has in several of their reports on the Swedish Patient Act shown this act is not really working. One of the biggest problems is the law is not even shown in healthcare to the public. Some Swedish patient associations have information on it on their webpage and from time to time do surveys from their patientgroup to see how much they know and how their patient group can protect their patient rights to get better health care. We now live in an information age and the Vårdanalys reports show information in Swedish healthcare is declining. This last thing does not really make sense in terms of patientparticipation and patientempowerment.

Due to Covid-19 a Swedish investigation was ordered by the Swedish government. The physician who made this investigation gave the recommendation it should be added into the Swedish Patient Act no one has the right to choose vaccine or injection format during a health crisis. First of all this recommendation goes against the principles of the Patient Act on information, consent, patientparticpation, the obligation for health care to provide for informed consent in healthcare and the patients “right” to informed consent (verbally or in writing).

Swedish MP Elsa Widding is the only MP that debated against this investigation SOU 2023:73 by showing it is medical incompetence to not give people the possibility to choose vaccine or injection format during a healthcrisis.

“Investigator Anders W Jonsson suggests in his report on the evaluation of the implementation of vaccination against COVID-19 that the patient's choice of treatment method should be able to be overridden during vaccination during a pandemic. Already during the last pandemic, this right was violated when the public was not allowed to choose which vaccine he or she preferred. During the press conference, Anders W Jonsson claimed that this had no significance because the vaccines were equivalent. This claim is flat-out wrong and, astonishingly, the government's expert investigators are very poorly read. Pfizer's injections contain 30 mg modified mRNA and were designed for two doses, while Moderna's contain a full 100 mg modified mRNA and were designed for only one dose. The well-informed and engaged patient could find this out but was denied the opportunity to choose. It eventually turned out that Moderna's more than three times stronger vaccine was still given in two doses, which led to many young men suffering from myocarditis, a very serious condition that in severe cases can lead to cardiac arrest. FHM (Swedish Public Health Authority) stopped vaccination with Moderna's vaccine Spikevax in October 2021 for people younger than 30 years. The claim that the vaccines are equivalent is not only incorrect but for some people even life-threatening. AstraZeneca's vaccine against COVID-19 was also stopped in March 2021 when a large number of side effects in the form of blood clots could be ascertained. Against this background, removing the right to choose a treatment method indicates a contempt for the individual's right to decide what is to be injected into his or her body. The investigator Anders W Jonsson shows large knowledge gaps in this area, which means that one can rightly question the relevance of the investigation as a whole.”

Since MP Elsa Widding published this text (hers originally in Swedish) data analysis has emerged showing there is a 50 % higher mortality rate from the Moderna Covid-19 mRNA injecion in comparison to Pfizers mRNA injection.

Swedish lawyer Axel Berglund and the unconstitutional approach to Covid-19 by the Swedish government:

The Astra Zeneca Covid-19 injection should never have been put to public use. The mortality from clinical trials show mortality in the vaccine group was almost twice than from the placebo group (62 -32). Dr. Peter McCullough has in interviews explained if a medical product during clinical trials has 50 deaths it is (normally) taken off the market. People and patients in healthcare need to learn to ask the right questions and to demand to be shown even this kind of evidence.

The World Council for Health Denmark have also proven it is actually not possible for anybody to really give informed consent to any Covid injection due to: “much important information is missing from both the product summary and the staff instructions, which prevents vaccinators from providing the correct informed consent as required by law.”

Actual informed consent during a healthcrisis is not just about the choice of vaccine or injection format. Informed consent during a healthcrisis is also about giving information on other preventive methods (off the counter drugs. supppements and vitamins or on other functional treatments from alternative- and integrative medicine).

The EU has decided experimental drugs and vaccines may be used on the EU citizens during a declared health crisis. This was already done during Covid-19 and the results are devastating. People need to be informed of this, the risks and what knowledge is actually missing. “The European Commission has amended the new regulatory authorization conditions for medicines and vaccines, giving the green light to experimental treatments in the event of a public health emergency. At the same time, the composition of anti-Covid vaccines can be modified without clinical trials, as is the case for flu vaccines. In the event of a danger to public health, restrictions could be imposed.”

We have still need to read the unredacted EU Covid “vaccine” contracts to see if there is more informtation preventing informed consent and what this can help us see to make informed consent become more transparent.

Informed consent is required for every invasive medical procedure, from getting your ears pierced to having an abortion. Bob McDonnell

In healthcare patients are expected to act according to the physician or a nurse and will most likely only be given information that is more or less like normative healthliteracy (they want you do do what they say kind of information). If leaflets are given they will be made as from how a government deems a patient should be informed and mostly just to comply - not really ask questions about other options or say no.

Terms on informed consent can be confusing at times and what is really going on in healthcare in relation to it. Here is a practical example and critical reasoning about some limitations of informed consent.

The Patient’s Piece of the Informed Consent Pie

Abraham P. Schwab, PhD

I’ve tried to quit smoking more times than I can count. Several years ago, I asked my family physician for a well-known drug to help me quit. He responded by providing me with a list of support groups, suggesting I try one. I responded that I was not a “support group” person. He suggested I try one anyway. The interaction struck me as odd, given that the physician and I clearly had the same goal—I was to quit smoking—but the physician was dictating the means of achieving that goal.

Part of my surprise in this case arose from my confusion about the role of informed consent in medical practice. In what follows I provide a more accurate, though less appealing, view of informed consent. The concept of informed consent has been defined in many ways: shared decision-making [1], an attempt to balance patient self-determination and patient well-being [2], a necessary supplement to physician altruism [3], and a ritual of trust [4]. Despite all these definitions, this practice, this legal requirement, this form we must sign before receiving care, is not particularly well understood by medical practitioners and patients.

Take for example a recent piece in the Journal of General Internal Medicine by Peter Schwartz and Eric Meslin [5]. In the abstract they note a relationship between, “the ethical principle of respect for autonomy and its application in informed consent or [emphasis added] shared decision-making.” Early in the article they state: “This principle [of respecting patient autonomy] requires, among other things, that patients guide their health care by providing informed consent to proposed interventions or [emphasis added] by participating in shared decision making” [5]. They conclude with, “while respect for autonomy is central to health care ethics, it can be difficult to clarify what level of disclosure or understanding is necessary for a specific patient in a specific situation. . . to adequately consent to medical interventions” [6]. While accurately indicating that there exists some relationship between respect for autonomy, informed consent, and shared decision making, these quotes fail to recognize the very limited scope of informed consent and the substantial differences between its requirements and those of shared decision making. Specifically, as every physician knows, informed consent is legally required. As an aspect of patients’ autonomous decision making, however, informed consent is a negative—not a positive—expression of autonomy. Shared decision making, on the other hand, is more likely to include positive expressions of patient autonomy, but it is not legally required and may or may not be part of the patient-physician encounter.

Schwartz and Meslin follow a view common to the discussion of informed consent in bioethics. Buchanan and Brock’s [2] well-known discussion of competence is representative of this “patient-centric” view. On their view, two values ground the practice of informed consent: promoting the patient’s well-being while preserving the patient’s self-determination. Yet the legal, clinical, and etymological background of informed consent suggest otherwise. The legal history emphasizes the right of refusal—patients must be informed so that they can agree (or not) to what the physician recommends [7]. The clinical history of informed consent emphasizes an ever-increasing encroachment on physician authority—interventions previously performed without patient consent now require it (e.g., childhood immunizations), though this is not true in all cases (e.g., episiotomy). The language itself, “informed” and “consent,” implies that physicians make a judgment to which patients agree (or not). In short, informed consent is less about patient decisions than it is about restraining physicians. Informed consent operates like a pie crust that keeps the filling of physician judgment and activity from spilling onto the table and the floor— it constrains physician activity; it does not enhance patient autonomy.

In the best cases, then, to push the pie analogy a little further, patients are allowed in the kitchen but they are not allowed to touch the ingredients or use any utensils to help with the pie filling. When asked, the patient may choose among fillings the physician offers, but they are not entitled to produce their own filling or direct what fillings the physician offers. The patient may also refuse every filling the physician offers, and so refuse to make a pie.

Competence, power relations, and bias further attenuate the meaningfulness of a right of refusal. First, patients may lack even the basic components of decision-making competence; they cannot meaningfully say "no." Second, information can be challenged by the patient (e.g., "Why do you recommend that?"), but the physician is the locus of control for the structure of the process and the type and amount of information provided. Third, the biases of human judgment often undermine patient decision making so that the decision to say "no" reveals more about the conditions under which the decision was made than about the preferences of the patient.

Setting aside the important, though well-covered, questions about competence, the effects of power and the implications of bias warrant a few more words. Patients and physicians inhabit different positions of power—physicians with esoteric knowledge of potential benefit and patients with the right of refusal. These differences in power structure the informed consent process in unappealing ways. Specifically, physicians are the means through which patients’ refusals become possible. That is, physicians make patients aware of those interventions that they (the patients) are empowered to refuse—patients’ ability to restrain physician activity is the responsibility of the physicians themselves. Ready-made consent forms ease the discharge of this responsibility. Much like a ready-made pie crust, consent forms have been standardized to limit the need of physicians to be actively involved in reining in their work, the refusal of their recommendations. Far from ideal, the ready-made pie crust still controls the filling better than no crust at all.

The problems of a ready-made pie crust and other means of limiting physician involvement in informed consent (e.g., having the nurse do it) are even less appealing when the biases of patient judgment are considered. Large numbers of studies illustrate the predictable biases in human judgment, many using hypothetical or actual medical judgments [8-12]. What this research means for informed consent is not entirely clear, but a few preliminary conclusions can be drawn. First, certain conditions give rise to biased decisions to consent (or refuse) by patients. Second, these conditions can be controlled by medical practitioners. Take for example the effect of presenting information as proportions rather than as percentages. Robust evidence indicates that information presented as proportions leads to more accurate interpretations of the information by both lay individuals and experts [13]. Naive and expert decision makers alike have been shown to identify more accurately the implications of this statement: "The test accurately identifies 8 out of 10 true positives and 9 out of 10 true negatives for a disease with 1 out of 100 prevalence"; than of this statement: "The test identifies 80 percent of true positives and 90 percent of true negatives for a test with 1 percent prevalence." The decision to present in one manner rather than the other, however, rests solely with the clinician. The physician who views the principle of informed consent as a means for allowing naive patients to determine the adequacy of his or her clinical recommendations lacks motivation to incorporate these conclusions from cognitive psychology.

In sum, informed consent is the patient’s only piece of the pie that is medical care. This piece is best represented as the crust—the limit on the filling that is physician activity. This crust, however, is often provided to the patient by less-than-ideally motivated physicians or other medical practitioners in the manner that they, and not the patient or other experts (i.e., cognitive psychologists), deem appropriate.

Going back to my attempt to quit smoking, I had no legal right to demand pharmaceutical assistance. My only choice was consenting to go to the support group or refusing it. I did not go.

More to be concerned about in terms on patient participation, informed consent and transparency (circumstances that can come in the way for honest information being given in healthcare). Former debate in the BMJ for the UK but does apply for every country: “Nine out of 10 medical professional bodies think patients have a right to know if their doctor had financial or other links with pharmaceutical or medical device companies.”

What is often forgotten to be spoken of are government economic incentives for different areas in healthcare when pushing for certain treatment options.

In our digitalized world it does not have to be that hard to make a digital patientparticipation / publicparticipation application where different data can be combined in a manner befitting the best way for truthful information to the public.