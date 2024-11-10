A top Dutch government official has admitted that the Covid was a “military operation” and revealed that her nation was taking orders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) during the pandemic.

Dutch Health Minister Fleur Agema has revealed that the “military operation” was led by NATO and the Netherlands’ National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV).

During a speech in the Dutch parliament, Agema acknowledged in parliament that the Dutch pandemic policy is taking place “under the direction of National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV) and Defense.”

She noted that the government responded to the pandemic by complying with “NATO obligations”.

Article in full: Dutch Government Official Admits Covid Pandemic Was ‘Military Operation’: ‘Ministry of Health Obeys NATO’