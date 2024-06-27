In the Swedish Documentary, Safe and effective - the adverse events thad disappeared, there are several examples of covid vaccine injured people and death from the experimental covid 19 injections. This documentary was made in two parts highlighting different areas of corruption and mismanagement of these injections in a Swedish context. At this point I do not have an english translation of this documentary series. It is still in swedish but this documentary also needs to become internationally recognized with subtitles in different languages.

Right now I will focus the story of one of the vaccine injured participants from part two of the documentary series Safe and effective - the adverse events thad disappeared. The swedish actor and movie director Ulf Michal was severely neurologically harmed by the two doses Pfizer Covid mRNA injections he took. He has memory loss and can no longer rememeber anything after 3 hours. He has to write everything up he is going to do. He can no longer work. This covid vaccine injury has made him cry a lot of the life he lost.

From 21 minutes and 27 seconds it is explained Ulf Michal got an autoimmune disease from the Pfizer covid shot. After his second dose the next day he did not understand where he was. He lost all sense of time and place. He panicked. He did not even recognize his children. At first he thought the year was 1989 and found that strange too. His wife took him to the ER but there he seemed to recover. He got worse again and was taken to the psychiatric ER where they had a lot of tests done on him and his brain due to his memory loss. He was diagnosed with having a stroke on the hippocampus. This diagnosis did not really make sense since it does not work that way. After some time he got the diagnosis autoimmune encifalitis and was found to have an infection on his brainstem nobody at this point in time knows how to cure. He now constantly lives with memory loss.

A study on deep brainstimulation of severe epilepsy patients has shown deep brain stimulation at night helped epilepsy patients score higher on memory tests. This method is also seen as hopeful for people with depression. The question is if this also can help against memory loss from the Covid 19 mRNA injections? I asked the swedish doctors appeal and they say it is not impossible.

npr reported: Scientists zap sleeping humans' brains with electricity to improve their memory

A little brain stimulation at night appears to help people remember what they learned the previous day. A study of 18 people with severe epilepsy found that they scored higher on a memory test if they got deep brain stimulation while they slept, a team reports in the journal Nature Neuroscience. The stimulation was delivered during non-REM sleep, when the brain is thought to strengthen memories it expects to use in the future. It was designed to synchronize the activity in two brain areas involved in memory consolidation: the hippocampus and the prefrontal cortex. "Some improved by 10% or 20%, some improved by 80%," depending on the level of synchrony, says Dr. Itzhak Fried, an author of the study and a professor of neurosurgery at the University of California, Los Angeles. The results back a leading theory of how the brain transforms a daily event into a memory that can last for days, weeks, or even years. They also suggest a new approach to helping people with a range of sleep and memory problems. "We know for instance that in patients with dementia, with Alzheimer, sleep is not working very well at all," Fried says. "The question is whether by changing the architecture of sleep, you can help memory." Although the results are from a small study of people with a specific disorder (epilepsy), they are "reason to celebrate," says Dr. György Buzsáki, a professor of neuroscience at New York University who was not involved in the research. During sleep, brain cells fire in rhythmic patterns. Scientists believe that when two brain areas synchronize their firing patterns, they are able to communicate. Studies suggest that during non-REM sleep, the hippocampus, found deep in the brain, synchronizes its activity with the prefrontal cortex, which lies just behind the forehead. That process appears to help transform memories from the day into memories that can last a lifetime. So Fried and his team wanted to know whether increasing synchrony between the two brain areas could improve a person's memory of facts and events. Their study involved epilepsy patients who already had electrodes in their brains as part of their medical evaluation. This gave the scientists a way to both monitor and alter a person's brain rhythms. They measured memory using a "celebrity pet" test in which participants were shown a series of images that matched a particular celebrity with a specific animal. The goal was to remember which animal went with which celebrity. Patients saw the images before going to bed. Then, while they slept, some of them got tiny pulses of electricity through the wires in their brains. "We were measuring the activity in one area deep in the brain [the hippocampus], and then, based on this, we were stimulating in a different area [the prefrontal cortex]," Fried says. In patients who got the stimulation, rhythms in the two brain areas became more synchronized. And when those patients woke up they did better on the celebrity pet test. The results back decades of research on animals showing the importance of rhythm and synchrony in forming long-term memories. "If you would like to talk to the brain, you have to talk to it in its own language," Buzsáki says.

