NEW: Renowned medical microbiologist Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi's appeal hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2025 in Kiel, Germany

In May 2023, Prof. Bhakdi was found not guilty at the Plön local court on two counts including incitement to hatred and trivialization of National Socialism. The two charges stem from statements in which Prof. Bhakdi criticized Israel’s vaccination program. The prosecution appealed the not guilty ruling and requested a new trial, which is scheduled for February. Taylor Hudak

