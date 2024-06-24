One of the most important things to do is to help people understand the dangers and fraud related to the Covid 19 injections. The Covid 19 injections are dangerous to human health in several regards. Usually one would think an injection (or vaccine) would protect against a pathogen and a serious illness it creates. To think an injection against a certain pathogen would create one of the diseases it is supposed to protect against does not make sense in the laymans mind (neither what people are being told in propaganda).

The Lancet recently confirmed what many people in different sociala media channels have been trying to warn against - the covid “vaccines” create a higher rate of Long Covid (similar to the concept post covid syndrome). The phenomenon is called Long Vax. It is due to the injection having a much higher rate of spikeproteins than the Sars-Cov-2 virus. That is why this happens along with how the mRNA injections also destroy the immune system of people. The spikeprotein get out into every cell of the body according to japanese research within an hour after being injected. This is especially dangerous to the brain and the heart (these cells do not regenerate).

My finding in mRNA Vax showed tissue lesion markers in the blood & activation of the endothelium, platelet activation & autoantibodies w/ anti-CMV & anti-Epstein-Barr virus IMG. These are very strong indicators leads to long-term changes in our immune system. Dr From Long Island USA, X

Long Covid / Long Vax as of Covid vaccination:

Lancet study: Clinical coding of long COVID in primary care 2020–2023 in a cohort of 19 million adults: an OpenSAFELY analysis

From the USA, Dr. Pierre Kory has been reporting on the Long Vax issue and has many Covid injection harmed patients with this problem. He finds they have a lot of brain fog due to what the covid injection has done to them. He reports statistically the same numbers as the Lancet study above: “Problem: 70% of our practice are Long Vax, not Long Covid. I strongly feel that society must be aware of both syndromes given that I now believe there may be important differences in approaches to treatment based on the factors unique to mRNA gene therapy (no shut off on spike protein production, widespread dissemination of mRNA and spike to tissue, inflammatory impacts of the lipid nanoparticles, and the short and long term impacts of the DNA plasmid contaminants. So I think it is important to the millions chronically ill after mRNA vaccination that this syndrome be recognized and appropriately researched along with Long Covid.”

Anyway, in the first months after opening our clinic, we noted that the majority of incoming patients we were evaluating were reporting that their symptom clusters began within minutes, hours, days or several weeks after a Covid mRNA vaccination. Although many also had a history of Covid, only a minority related the development of their chronic symptoms to that event.

Initially we called it Post-Covid Vaccine Injury Syndrome however I soon changed my diagnosis to “Long Vax” given it was nearly identical to Long Covid (in my experience the only differences are in severity - on average my Long Vax patients are sicker than my Long Covid’s (due to much higher spike protein counts) and tend to have more frequent small fiber neuropathy and dysautonomia.

Differentiating the two is straightforward in most as it is simply based on temporal association with the inciting event. To date, our treatment approach to the two conditions has been nearly (but not completely) identical so differentiating between the two different conditions has not proven significantly important in our care. However, I now believe it is important to differentiate (more on that below).

The medical system could see that SARS-CoV2 was causing ME/CFS at much higher rates than traditionally implicated infectious diseases like Epstein Barr Virus, Coxiella burnetti, giardia, or SARS. One early review estimated that the number of cases of ME/CFS could double as the result of the pandemic (based on data since then, I think it will create much more than a doubling).

In response, nearly every major academic medical center or large hospital began opening “Long Covid” clinics. Besides being worthless due to the fact they typically offer zero treatments (i.e. they are waiting for the RCT on Paxlovid), they also perform extensive, largely unrevealing testing followed by referrals to specialists like psychiatry and physical therapy. Note almost none of the physicians or specialists are trained in the disease as they; 1) do not recognize the spike protein as the pathogen and 2) do not read the FLCCC scientific reviews and/or treatment guides nor have they attended the three FLCCC medical conferences on the disease to date.

Worse is that, for most of 2022 into 2023, those centers consistently gas-lit the Long Vax patients who presented to those clinics. Gaslighting of medical injuries is the well-described inability for physicians to recognize or accept when their own treatments (i..e the mRNA vaccines) cause harm, a topic written about extensively by my colleague A Midwestern Doctor.

An article in Medpagetoday tried to downplay Long Vax by calling it rare and that post vaccination problems are rarely studied. Medpagetoday even twisted the science around and claimed the complete opposite of what is going on according to the Lancet and the experience of Dr. Pierre Kory and collegues actually treating people with post vaccination harms.

Warning by Dr. Pierre Kory on X about an article in Scientific American making false claims the Covid injections protect against Long Covid: “They just won’t stop. Do Not Listen. The jabs cause Long Vax way more often than the virus causes Long Covid. 70% of my practice is Long Vax and they are on average way sicker than Long Covid.”

Long Covid = Vax Damaged, ComradeX

React 19 on Long Vax: New research is underway to look at treatments for dysautonomia: IVIG vs Ivabridine vs non-pharmaceuticals. Dr Suzanne Gazda, leading neurologist treating Long Covid and Long Vax, shares this study with us: “Many patients have a dysautonomia including POTS. Spike protein shares molecular mimicry with many different organs and tissues in the brain and body (including myelin and axons). Small Fiber Neuropathy is extremely common with one study showing 70% have a SFN. “The small fibers innervate the autonomic nervous system (ANS) fibers, therefore this autoimmune induced problem can cause patients to have a plethora of symptoms including exercise induced fatigue, inappropriate tachycardia, B and B incontinence, GI issues, temperature and vision dysregulation, vascular dysregulation etc.” The NIH is doing a new study using 3 research arms, one of which is IVIG for Long COVID. Gamunex-C, a form of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), contains antibodies to help the body protect itself against infection from various diseases and is given by intravenous infusion. Ivabradine, an oral medication that reduces heart rate. Coordinator-guided, non-drug care, which includes a series of activities managed through weekly phone calls with a care coordinator, such as wearing a compression belt and eating a high-salt diet, which are recommended for patients with POTS to counteract excessive loss of fluids. To learn more about this study, see the NIH press release below: / React 19 also shared - New Study Evaluates Therapies for Dysautonomia