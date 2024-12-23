- "The heterogeneous clinical entity of acute liver injury linked to SARS-CoV-2 vaccines includes patients requiring long-term immunosuppression, similarly to autoimmune hepatitis, and patients with self-limiting liver damage, possibly representing a unique form of autoimmune-like hepatitis, which we suggest being referred to as SARS-CoV-2 vaccine-associated liver injury (SVALI)." - "Further studies are needed to investigate the pathogenic mechanisms related to the immune response to the spike viral protein in the liver." Dr John B reported on X
Detailed autoimmune serological studies of clinically well-characterised cases should be carried-out, in order to identify possible autoimmune serological markers of SVALI.
Do patients behave as AIH present more often after the second vaccine dose?
What are the mechanisms leading to the pathophysiological role of the spike viral protein? Is it involved also in other organ-specific side effects of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines?
Is the adaptive immune response different in SVALI versus liver injury resembling AIH after SARS-CoV-2 vaccines?
The adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2 vaccines has been studied only in recipients of mRNA-vaccines: Liver injury after non-mRNA vaccines should be investigated as well.