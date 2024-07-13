Patientmakt’s Substack

Patientmakt’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
Jul 13

Thanks for this. Please see our new article on the Three Sages Substack on the COVID "plandemic."

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/covid-mass-genocide-can-only-be-understood

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patientmakt PatientCV
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Patientmakt PatientCV
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture