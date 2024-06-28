Transhumanism. The evil encoded in the “mRNA injections” has just been discussed by Jim Fergusson and Professor Dr. Robert W. Gorter. Dr. Aryiana Love has blogged about it and shows a detoxification protocol. It sounds like science fiction, but is proven through the patents and has medicinal properties in other areas.

There is zero reason for a super conductive material to be present in a vaccine. Dale Richardson

When the Covid debate used to center around Klaus Schwab and his attempt at a global power grab it was like the world had turned into a James Bond movie. What is being shown now is even worse. It is a part of Agend 2030 and the WEF wanting to control the whole human race by 2030.

We also need to be reminded that Ursuala von der Leyen wants to discuss forced vaccination in Europe. She has been investigated for corruption on the Pfizer contracts and just got reelected on a second term as president of the EU Comission.

People have to wake up to the fact their own governments are permitting these things to be done to their population.

Jim Fergusson made the following presentation on X on the interview he held with Professor Dr. Robert W. Gorter:

*Exclusive Breaking News: Shocking Information About Graphene Oxide in mRNA Vaccines*

A highly educated top doctor and professor at seven universities, who is a senior virologist, epidemiologist, oncologist, and immunologist, has warned that graphene oxide is present in mRNA vaccines. Professor Dr. Robert W. Gorter, who has received death threats from individuals linked to Big Pharma, has had to employ specially trained security officers and personal bodyguards because his research has exposed a truly evil plan that is being implemented. He has provided concrete evidence of graphene oxide in the Pfizer vaccines, among others, and is warning that there is a way to track the vaccinated using 5G and particularly 6G masts. This technology, being constructed across the planet in every major town and city, is actually linked to mass surveillance systems controlled by an extensive surveillance grid powered by AI technology. Even more alarming is the ability to use drone technology to effectively administer pulses of 5G/6G into those with graphene oxide in their blood from the shots. According to Professor Gorter, this could be used to punish people who do not comply and could even administer a shock strong enough to stop their hearts. This information has been kept under wraps as they do not want people to know or understand what is happening.

Jim Fergusson asks Professor Dr. Robert W. Gorter if there is any good medical reason for the graphene oxide to be in the mRNA injection. Dr. Robert W. Gorte says there is no medical justification for the graphene oxide in the Covid injections.

Dr. Gorter reveals the Pfizer patents show the graphene oxide is to control people with 5G.

The question below relates to whay Dr. Gorter explained about a trademark linked to the Gates Foundation and graphene oxide in chocolate with a frog logo. The graphene oxide again is to control people as explained by Dr. Gorter. It sounds mad but I share it anyway.

5G is untested military technology unleashed on civilians and is part of the globalist terror. A lawyer has made a legal framework against it to be used against the globalists.

Presentation Janis Plavins, Lawyer: Globalist Terror Reparations Act. Legal framework

Pfizer Whistleblower Melissa McAtee: Up to 1/3rd Pfizer Vials Contained Graphene Oxide Which Pfizer Ignored. McAtee found evidence on Pfizer's internal database from a lab in Spain that their COVID-injection vials (up to a third!) had graphene oxide in them.

In 2023 Stew Peters interviewed WHO Whistleblower Astrid Stuckelberger that claimed the Covid mRNA injection never was a mRNA injection. Stew Peters also referes to Govinda Tidball that conducted studies on more than 3000 shots and the conslusion is there are not biological components, no mRNA, no spikeproteins. The injections are not just bioweapons but also chemical weapons. The contents: Lipid Nano particles, Hydrogel, heavy metals like tungsten and chromium, reduced graphene oxide, de-ionized water, salt, sugar, and aluminum hydroxide, PEG (polyethyline glycol), SM 102. Govinda Tidball means this has to be properly explained so the people helping the injured to heal can know what to do.

Dr. Aryiana Love has explained things Dr. Gorte is also talking about with Jim Fergusson. Dr. Aryiana Love also shows a detoxification protocol below.

Quantum Dots, DNA Barcoding, Nano-Razors & The Israeli State

By Dr. Ariyana Love, ND

Dark Field Microscopy image of Graphene Hydroxide nano-razorblades

In my latest interview with Stew Peter’s, I brought evidence confirming that Dr. Andreas Noack, the good doctor who risked his life to warn humanity of the extreme dangers of the death jab, is in fact deceased.

Days after Dr. Noack’s mysterious death, a video was leaked revealing Graphene Hydroxide nano-razors inside the Pfizer death jab, under Dark Field Microscopy. The sample is loaded with Graphene Hydroxide.

You will see an individual Microsphere releasing it’s payload of nanoscale Graphene Hydroxide which looks exactly like razorblades when zoomed in on the individual shiny specs. See more images here.

LEAKED FOOTAGE: GRAPHENE HYDROXIDE NANO-RAZORBLADES – DARK FIELD MICROSCOPY

An English translation of this video can be found in the article entitled, Dr. Ariyana Discusses Nano-Biosensors/Nanorazors and Dr. Noack’s Death After He Located Graphene Hydroxide in the COVID Vaccine.

MICROSPHERES & MICROBUBBLES

Microbeads and Microspheres are listed as an active ingredient in the Pfizer death jab patent. Microspheres and Microbubbles are listed in the Moderna death jab patent.

Microspheres and Microbubbles are micrometer size devices approximately equal in size to a red blood cell, according to the NIH. That’s about the width of a Human hair.

Microbubbles and Microspheres (bottom right)

Microspheres and Microbubbles are made from Poly(lactic-co-glycolic) acid (PLGA). PLGA is a copolymer made from Graphene Oxide (GO). Graphene Oxide-PLGA nanofibers are used in a host of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved “therapeutic” devices. However, the ingredients of these devices are cytotoxic, meaning they destroy cells.

Graphene Oxide PLGA Toxicity induces an inflammatory response and deadly cytokine storm reaction, according to animal studies. The FDA should be investigated for this.

Microspheres are coated with gold nanoparticles. Microspheres are used for scaffolding, which is artificial tissue engineering inside the Human body. PubMed writes, “Scaffolds are materials that have been engineered to cause desirable cellular interactions to contribute to the formation of new functional tissues for medical purposes. Cells are often ‘seeded’ into these structures capable of supporting three-dimensional tissue formation.”

Crystalline scaffolding from the #DeathJab

This technology is being used for DNA-based tissue engineering and “scaffolding” of Humans, without their Informed Consent. See more scaffolding images from a Slovakian study of the death jab, here.

Microbubbles contain one or more “viral vectors coding CRISPR-Cas-9 system“. It’s a “state-of-the-art” drug and chemical delivery method. They contain lab enhanced chimeric proteins of the messenger RNA/DNA. Microbubbles have a lipid and nickel-coated quartz substrate. They contain a drug and chemical payload in the outer, lipid-coating and another payload on the inside.

Graphene Oxide Nanotubes enable Microbubbles to self-replicate via electrical pulse. They interlink by electrodes. Microbubbles were designed to break through the blood/brain barrier and deliver their drug and chemical payload into brain cells. Ultrasound is used to help Microbubbles breach the blood/brain barrier. Here’s a video animation of how microbubbles / microspheres work to deliver drugs into the brain.

This gene delivery technology was funded and developed for the purpose of treating sick people, not healthy people. It was intended to be used as a treatment for cancer, not as a medical intervention for our healthy kids.

The Microbubble and Microsphere devices carry drug and chemical payloads for controlled release of encapsulated DNA. It’s targeted drug delivery can be unloaded over an extended period of time. This is very important to understand. They can be formulated for “sustained release” and programmed to release it’s payload at a later date, over a period of days, weeks, months or years, as the Moderna patent specifies.

Moderna patent US10703789B2 delayed drug release

QUANTOM DOTS & MICROBEADS

Atomic scale nanometer devices called Quantum Dots and Microbeads, are also components of the death jab weapons system. They are found in the Pfizer and Moderna patents.

These nanoscale technological devices are 1000 times smaller than a micrometer. Quantum Dots have nothing to do with plastic particles, these are carbon based nanocrystals, 10-50 atoms thick, and made from Graphene.

Quantom Dots are used for DNA barcoding of Humans using CRISPR-Cas-9 technology. They are super conductors made for bio-imaging and bio-tracking of Humans. They too were developed for “therapeutic” use, to eradicate cancers, not to enslave Humans.

Quantum Dots are artificial, color based, bioluminescent marker genes. They use three colors taken from the enzymatic proteins of insects (Luciferase), glow worms and jellyfish. The chimeric proteins are being barcoded onto Human genes to make them trackable, programmable and encoded, so Human cells will light up, enabling the NWO oligarchs to monitor your every move.

I discussed Quantum Dots and more with Stew Peters on December 9th, 2021.

Microbead patent US20110017493A1, verifies that Microbeads “carbon based” (made from Graphene) and Microbead patent ES2784361T3/en specifies that it’s used to create molecular barcodes in Humans.

Thermo Ficher sells Microbeads and markets them as Dynabeads and SPIONs. See SPIONS here.

THE ISRAELI STATE

This technology was developed at the Hebrew University in occupied Jerusalem. The Quantum Dot patent WO201413562A1 is owned by Yissum, a Hebrew University company owned by the Israeli state and co-owned by Nanosys, a Silicon Valley based company. These two companies are sublicensing the technology, worldwide.

Yissum business partners include Google, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Microsoft, and many more, while Samsung has a partnership with Nanosys.

Moderna’s patents are owned by Israel. Pfizer patents are owned by Israel. Pfizer CEO is in bed with Israel. Moderna is partnered with Israel in medical maleficence.

Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel, wants every man, women and child injected with Moderna’s poison #DeathJab, including INFANTS!

Is it clear to you now who it is that has the greatest vested interest in branding and enslaving Humans like cattle? The cloning of insect DNA (Luciferase) into Humans is called cross-species genomics. This is the process of manually adding DNA from insects into Humans by transfection, a process also known as cloning, in order to change the genetic makeup of cells. It works by deleting one or more gene from the Human host and encodes Human cells to express the new genetic trait of an insect. Is that what you want to become?

BIOCHIP & HYDROGEL

Dr. Pablo Campra mentioned that nano-biosensors are in the death jabs. They can be found in the DARPA patent US7427497B2/en which lists “T-shaped micro-fluidic Biochips”.

Hydrogels contain the entire mRNA weapons system. They need us saturated with their cloning technology in order to succeed in genetically modifying Humans to the point of patent eligibility. They will do so by injections, masks, nasal swabs, hand sanitizer, aerial spraying, and any other means necessary to achieve their end goal.

We are in fact being saturated with Graphene Oxide Hydrogels. They’re being inserted into our food, clothing, hair and make-up products, household cleaners, alcohol, pharmaceutical drugs, sanitary items, water supply, etc.

Ethylene Oxide in masks and on PCR swabs, is in fact Graphene Oxide, Poly(ethylene oxide) Graphene Nanoribbons. The bad news is that Fauci and the NIH funded mRNA nanotechnology which is skin-penetrating and can be dispensed via aerial spraying, as reported by InfoWars. The good news is this weapons system can also be expelled through the skin, if you know how to properly detox. The key to protecting yourself from this biological attack is to boost your immune system and remain on a continued Protocol.

PROTOCOL

There is a special natural supplement that disables the operating system, kills the parasites, and removes Graphene and other metals, effectively expelling them from your body. This supplement increases endogenous glutathione by 800%, repairs damage to your cells and to your DNA, and turns genes on, according to scientific research. This medical breakthrough is being used now by doctors who are able to reverse the coagulation cascade in just minutes. You will find this supplement in my Protocol here.