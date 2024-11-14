The McCullough Foundation shared a scientific article discussing IgG4 and hyperprogressive cancer / hyperprogressive disease related to the mRNA Covid injections. The McCullough Foundation made the following short medical summary:

Study Links S Protein to Immune Suppression and Potential Cancer Growth via IgG4 Antibodies



KEY POINTS -

IgG4 Response: Unlike other antibodies, IgG4 levels rise significantly after multiple mRNA doses, potentially reaching 21% of all spike-specific IgG antibodies.



Immune Suppression: Elevated IgG4 levels inhibit anti-tumor immunity by: Blocking IgG1 interaction with effector cells, preventing cancer cell destruction. Interacting with FcγRIIB receptors, reducing immune cell activity. Potentially creating a pro-tumor environment in response to spike-specific epitopes.



Cancer Risk Association: Elevated IgG4 has been linked to poor prognosis and recurrence in cancers like melanoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, and breast cancer. The study draws parallels between IgG4's role in immune suppression and hyperprogressive disease seen in certain cancer therapies.



Mechanisms and Hypothesis Testing: In vitro, animal, and patient studies are suggested to explore how mRNA-induced IgG4 might impact cancer progression.



Management Suggestions: Potential interventions include monitoring IgG4 levels, using glucocorticoids, rituximab, or strategies targeting oxidative stress to counter IgG4’s effects.

The study: Exploring the possible link between the spike protein immunoglobulin G4 antibodies and cancer progression

Hyperprogressive disease is also labelled Turbo Cancer in the open debate about the Covid mRNA injections. Turbo Cancer is not a medical term. The other day I even saw a Swedish nurse on X claim Turbo Cancer is a conspiracy theory.

Genecist Dr. Raszek explains what hyperprogressive disease is and what the predispositions are. On his YouTube channel you can find more informative presentation about the Covid injections and cancer if you want to dig in deeper. The presentation below is the first part of his series.

*Turbo cancers exist in medicine but are called hyperprogressive disease *Turbo cancers appear to require 3 elements in the same environment: *cancer presence, *high IgG4 levels and *high glutathione levels *IgG4 immune checkpoint inhibitors used in cancer treatment *Hyperprogressive disease (turbo cancers) first described after the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors that were IgG4 *Molecular understanding of how it happens only emerged in the last 5 years *Turbo cancers are still emerging knowledge as only a handful science papers published *2019 study of turbo cancer patients shows unique immune cell behaviour in cancers *2019 study of turbo cancers in mice provide genetic background predisposition



