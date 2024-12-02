Let’s make December 8th a day of remembrance for all those who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in different ways.



Elderly people who were forced to die alone and were subjected to harmful medical treatment. Children and teenagers who were not allowed to meet, go to school or enjoy their leisure activities. Vaccine passports and injection requirements that tore families, friends and partners apart. Companies forced out of business. Millions of people who were injured by the Covid vaccinations.



Together, we honor the victims of the Covid tragedy and highlight a path toward recognition, healing, and reconciliation.