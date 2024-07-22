Several studies from Saudi Arabia show damaging results with a large variety of side-effects from the Covid vaccines / injection in the Saudi Arabian population. Many got their side-effects within 24 hours of being injected. New onset of diseases appeared after a few days.
A Saudi Arabian online study of side effects from the Covid-19 vaccines / injections show 82 % of the respondents have side effects.
Most common side effects:
Pain injection site 88.16%
Bone pain/joint 68.7%
Fatigue 68.46%
Menstrual disorders n = 46
Hair loss n = 34
Memory problems n = 19
Diseases that occured some time after being injected: 12.64%
Thyroid gland disorder
Iritable bowel disease
Loss of quality of life:
Anxiety 25.28%
Depression 21.22%
Discomfort 33.16%
Most side effects appeared within 24 hours:
A previous study from Saudi Arabia found:
27.11% of Study Population Report Cardiac Complications Post COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination - they found themselves in the hospital with some form of cardiac complication after receiving a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
Another Saudi Arabian study on side-effects found 1.1 % were hospitalized due to severe adverse events (SAE) after 3rd Booster dose of Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine
More studies from Saudi Arabia on side effects:
Physician-investigators at King Fahad University Hospital in Khobar, Eastern Province Saudi Arabia recently conducted a study, the largest of its kind, linking rare COVID-19 vaccine-related injuries and incidence of new onset of autoimmune disease, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).
The average time between vaccination and new-onset disease symptoms equaled 7 days. The breakdown of cases included: 7 patients (22.5%) had new-onset vasculitis, 2 cases had IgA vasculitis, and 5 cases had ANCA vasculitis. Another 6 of the patients presented neurological diseases (19.3%), 4 cases (12.9%) presented new-onset systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), 3 cases (9.6%) presented with new-onset inflammatory arthritis, and one had Sjogren’s syndrome (3.2%). The study authors find multiple reported cases linking COVID-19 vaccination (mRNA and adenovirus vector vaccines) with the development of new onset autoimmune disease from reactive arthritis and autoimmune hepatitis to systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), vasculitis, immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, transverse myelitis, and multiple sclerosis.
