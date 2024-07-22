Several studies from Saudi Arabia show damaging results with a large variety of side-effects from the Covid vaccines / injection in the Saudi Arabian population. Many got their side-effects within 24 hours of being injected. New onset of diseases appeared after a few days.

A Saudi Arabian online study of side effects from the Covid-19 vaccines / injections show 82 % of the respondents have side effects.

Most common side effects:

Pain injection site 88.16%

Bone pain/joint 68.7%

Fatigue 68.46%

Menstrual disorders n = 46

Hair loss n = 34

Memory problems n = 19

Diseases that occured some time after being injected: 12.64%

Thyroid gland disorder

Iritable bowel disease

Loss of quality of life:

Anxiety 25.28%

Depression 21.22%

Discomfort 33.16%

Most side effects appeared within 24 hours:

A previous study from Saudi Arabia found:

27.11% of Study Population Report Cardiac Complications Post COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination - they found themselves in the hospital with some form of cardiac complication after receiving a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Another Saudi Arabian study on side-effects found 1.1 % were hospitalized due to severe adverse events (SAE) after 3rd Booster dose of Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

More studies from Saudi Arabia on side effects: