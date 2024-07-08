UK government’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) show children who are covid injected are at alarming high rates of death than the unjected children.
The data shows that children who received the shots are 4423%/45x more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children.
Additionally, vaxxed children are 13,633%/137x more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who didn’t receive an mRNA injection.
Article in full: Covid-Vaxxed Children 4423% More Likely to Die Than Unvaxxed
Read more and sign the petition below:
A recent UK study found zero covid benefit for children injected with Covid vaccines in terms of; Ambulance & Emergency Attendance, Covid Hospitalisation, or Death.
The experimental genetic nanotech covid injections are of no benefit. Sign the Hope Accord petition. Help inform others of this petition.