A study from Ohio State University has shown covid vaccinated are at twice the risk of dying of Covid-19 than the unjected.
Study: Brief research report: impact of vaccination on antibody responses and mortality from severe COVID-19
Natural News comments this study:
Disease and death are the consequences of getting COVID injected
While it is true that those who chose to get injected were more likely to also have underlying health conditions – the powers that be fooled people with preexisting conditions by spreading a false narrative – it is also true that tens of millions of otherwise healthy people got jabbed because their jobs, schools, etc. required it.
"While it is established that vaccination reduces risk of hospitalization, there is conflicting data on whether it improves outcome among hospitalized COVID-19 patients," the study further reads.
Once somebody has seen through one particular set of official lies they find themselves in a different political dimension. As well as becoming aware of the truth hidden by the specific manipulation they have seen through, they also grasp the broader context of those lies. Paul Cudenec
Well, they tried out their genocidal agenda in the stupidest way possible. Now millions of people are waking up.