A recent UK study has just shown the covid bioweapon injections should never have been approved for children. In the USA it is being reported there is one hidden child death in every VAERS update about the experimental covid gene-therapy nanotech injections.

A huge new Oxford study (30,000+ child) finds no benefit from Covid injections for children, but vaccinated children were more likely to need hospitalisation.

The study found zero covid benefit for children injected with Covid vaccines in terms of; Ambulance & Emergency Attendance, Covid Hospitalisation, or Death.

Study: OpenSAFELY: Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination in children and adolescents

“All those B-grade celebrities, politicians & bureaucrats that promoting injecting children will have to live forever with the catastrophe they were involved in, and should be out today offering formal apologies.” Craig Kelly

The Childrens Health Defense:

Fetal deaths and miscarriages, sudden cardiac arrest, sudden death and suicides — these are some of the causes of death listed in reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System ( VAERS ) on children who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“There seems to be at least one hidden kid death in every VAERS update,” Benavides said.

A 2011 Harvard report found that less than 1% of all adverse events are reported to VAERS — but Benavides said child deaths appear to be concealed at a higher than average rate compared to reports of adult deaths.

According to a paper by Benavides and evolutionary biologist Herve Seligmann, Ph.D., child reports have more missing ages in the VAERS age field by proportion or percentage compared to older cohorts.

Article in full: Number of Children Who Died After COVID Shots Much Higher Than VAERS Reports Indicate, Analyst Says

Pfizer's original kids trial was unable to show a reduction in serious illness, but did show an increase in serious and severe adverse events in the vaccine arm, a large amount who can no longer uphold daily activities and including one child who is severely disabled for life in the vaccine group.

Canadian Covid Care Alliance

Sars-Cov-2 IFR 0.0003% 0 - 19 years.

“I would encourage everyone to file Criminal Charges with Law Enforcement against ALL person(s) who supported and administered the ‘Covid Vaccines’ which are not vaccines…but Bioweapons designed to cause INJURY and DEATH…” -Dr. Frances Boyle