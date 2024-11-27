”In a landmark case in India, the families of two young deceased women are suing the government, alleging they were misled by a campaign that exaggerated the safety of COVID-19 vaccines - without sufficient evidence. They argue that "mass deception" by authorities and manufacturers led to untrained doctors, unrecorded adverse events, and a lack of transparency about vaccine risks.” CoverseAU

The government of India attempted to get this case dismissed but the judge will have it tried. “Hearing both sides, the judges posted the case for further hearing.”