”In a landmark case in India, the families of two young deceased women are suing the government, alleging they were misled by a campaign that exaggerated the safety of COVID-19 vaccines - without sufficient evidence. They argue that "mass deception" by authorities and manufacturers led to untrained doctors, unrecorded adverse events, and a lack of transparency about vaccine risks.” CoverseAU
The government of India attempted to get this case dismissed but the judge will have it tried. “Hearing both sides, the judges posted the case for further hearing.”
The Supreme Court is hearing a case where two parents allege their daughters died from Covishield vaccine side effects. The government maintains the vaccination program was voluntary and safe, citing billions of doses administered. The parents argue the government misrepresented the vaccine's safety and seek compensation and an independent investigation.
Article in full: SC to start hearing Covid-19 vaccine adverse effects case