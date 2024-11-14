Jim Ferguson of the Freedomtraininternational.org has interviewed biostatistician Christine Cotton from France. Jims summary of the interview:

Breaking Exclusive: Author and Statistics analyst exposes shocking statistical bias and fraud by Pfizer and the French authorities. There is a coverup underway to prevent the truth emerging over the harms caused by Pfizer mRNA shots and the serious consequences to peoples health. Christine Cotton has spent many years analysing data and is a bio statistics expert in her field and has spent many years as a Biostatistician in the pharmaceutical industry. The FDA went ahead with authorisation despite a serious lack of data and used emergency authorisation which in itself was not appropriate. There are court actions underway in France to hold those people to account who went along with this process and to bring them to justice and have these dangerous products withdrawn immediately. Christine goes on to warn that the globalists obsessed with control may have a darker agenda. There is a controlling mind behind the Globalists and their agenda. Quite who or what that is remains to be seen but it does not have the interests of humanity as its priority. Nano technology is increasingly being promoted and funded and is clearly the future of medicine using self assembly nano networks. Transhumanism is a priority of the Globalists. Artificial Intelligence is increasingly being used but do we fully understand the dangers involved? Christine goes on to warn that the Globalists are now making a move to control the food supplies. The globalists believe that by controlling the food they can control the people.

You can listen to the interview on X.

The book by Christine Cotton. In french on amazon.