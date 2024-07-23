Panda Uncut reported on how UK physicians are being brainwashed into working from the viewpoint of climate change.
Panda Uncut showed data from Ourworldindata exposing death due to heat or cold exposures and natural disasters have the lowest death rates of them all:
The Lancet claims that “life-threatening extreme weather events are becoming increasingly frequent”. When you interrogate the data, however, it reveals that far fewer people are being killed by extreme weather. So it’s not just a lie, it’s a fraud. And it’s a fraud told for political effect, to transform society and the economy, which ultimately will have a devastating effect on human health. And it already is, if we calculate the opportunity cost for people in emerging economies. Doctors and medical researchers involved in this propaganda have invented their own metric of “risk” to create “evidence” of a growing “threat”. And doctors and institutions of medicine that reproduce this propaganda do so *uncritically* without checking the numbers. The numbers are not complicated. The science is not complicated. The data is not hard to find. Panda Uncut (Ben Pile is the author).
Reminders:
"Climate Change" - By 1998, the Rockefeller family had swept the table clean of any opposition to this one idea. Any scientist not on board with the agenda was imperiled.
The Rockefellers have created 990 Climate Change activist organizations. They give them directions, financing, and launch them on the world. The Green Movement was started, financed, organized, and militarized by the Rockefellers.
Thank you for reporting on the climate change scam. Another elite genocidal fraud.
