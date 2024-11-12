Slay News reported: The prestigious Cleveland Clinic has issued a chilling warning of an incoming wave of deaths that will kill off huge numbers of people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

However, rather than issuing a red alert to the public about the looming catastrophic death wave, the Ohio-based nonprofit academic medical center quietly dropped the bombshell in a recent update on its website.

According to Cleveland Clinic, mass mortality is expected to surge due to a ticking time bomb of myocarditis among the Covid-vaccinated.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle or myocardium.

This inflammation weakens your heart muscle, making it harder for your heart to pump.

Myocarditis can cause strokes, blood clots, cardiac arrest, and ultimately sudden death.

Doctors warn that myocarditis acts as a silent killer as it can often be symptomless, with many sufferers not being diagnosed until it’s too late.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), myocarditis is a known side effect of Covid mRNA injections.

As cases of myocarditis have surged since the Covid “vaccines” were rolled out in early 2021, Cleveland Clinic has now updated its website with alarming new information on the disorder.

According to the renowned medical center, 50 percent of people who contracted myocarditis will be dead “five years later.”

“For some people, myocarditis can lead to dilated cardiomyopathy and they may need a heart transplant,” the webpage explains.

“Almost 20% of sudden deaths in young people have a connection to myocarditis.

“The survival rate for myocarditis is 80% one year after having it and 50% five years later.”

Article in full: Cleveland Clinic Warns Wave of Mass Deaths Will Wipe Out Covid-Vaxxed Within ‘5 Years’

Predictions by vaccineologist Geert Vanden Bossche and Professor Dolores Cahill are also made in the Slay News article. To be a bit more nuanced also consider the information below from Dr. Peter McCullough.

It has also previously been noted that anyone who had the mRNA injections need to be medically monitored: “5.9% of cases with neurological complications and 2.5% of those with cardiac complications were fatal, underscoring the significance of the consistent surveillance and vigilant monitoring of vaccinated individuals to mitigate these occurrences." Cardiac and Neurological Complications Post COVID-19 Vaccination: A Systematic Review of Case Reports and Case Series. It is an experimental injection and the long term effects and long term side effects are unknown.