The Canadian Independent: Former Quebec lawyer files class action lawsuit against dozens of politicians and ministers in their private capacity over “safe and effective” messaging about COVID-19 vaccines.

Gloriane Blais, a former Quebec lawyer with more than 20 years of experience and expertise in civil liability and medical malpractice, holds a graduate degree specializing in health law and policies from Sherbrooke University. She was disbarred after speaking out about the COVID-19 vaccines and advocating for her clients.

In a phone interview with The Canadian Independent, Blais said she began expressing concerns on social media in the spring of 2021 about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.

In October 2021, Blais says she took on an appeal case for a father who opposed his ex-wife vaccinating their children with the COVID-19 vaccine, a decision that was ultimately ruled in favour of the mother in the lower courts. Blais claims the appeals court refused to hear the case, and shortly after, she was disbarred.

Blais alleges that her outspokenness on social media and her involvement in the father's appeal case is what ultimately led to her disbarment.

She say's that on January 31, 2022, the Bar of Quebec ordered her to undergo a psychiatric evaluation without a hearing, and because she refused, they disbarred her on March 10, 2022.



Despite having her lawyer's license revoked, Blais continues what she describes as “important work” and declares that she is “not crazy.”

On March 27, 2024, Blais filed an application for authorization to launch a class action lawsuit against dozens of current and former politicians and ministers in their private capacities over their messaging about the COVID-19 vaccines being “safe and effective.”

The defendants in their private capacities include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former Liberal Ministers of Health Jean-Yves Duclos and Patty Hajdu, current Liberal Minister of Health Mark Holland, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, former Ontario Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe, Premier of Newfoundland Andrew Furey, former Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney, Premier of New Brunswick Blaine Higgs, Premier of Nova Scotia Tim Houston, and dozens of others.

Blais explained that she is suing politicians and ministers in their private capacities to ensure that Canadian taxpayers are not financially burdened and that the politicians and ministers would have to pay out of their own pocket so that past and present elected representatives of the people are held accountable for their "lies."

The class action lawsuit involves a total of 35 named defendants. Blais argues in the lawsuit that the assertion to the public that COVID-19 vaccines were “safe and effective” was a “lie.” She claims that due to their experimental status, the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines were not clearly established.

The Canadian Independent can verify Blais' claim regarding the uncertainty surrounding the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

In November 2023, The Canadian Independent obtained the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine contract between the Canadian government and Pfizer through an access to information request. Within the contract, dated October 26, 2020, it states that the "Purchaser further acknowledges that the long-term effects and efficacy of the Vaccine are not currently known and that there may be adverse effects of the Vaccine that are not currently known.”

The extensive 180-page lawsuit filed by Blais includes substantial exhibits pointing to FDA and CDC evaluations of the COVID-19 vaccines’ clinical trial data, along with various other forms of evidence.

Blais mentioned that she has already spent $9,000 to have bailiffs serve the 35 politician and minister defendants across the country, in addition to $2,000 in filing fees, and anticipates continuing to incur fees.

According to Blais, the next step involves a hearing once everyone is finally served, after which a judge will decide whether the class action can move forward.

You can read Blais' class action lawsuit request filing in the link.