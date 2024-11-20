Re synthetic DNA contamination - Ceduna Council this afternoon passed a motion (confirmed) replicating Port Hedland Council supporting the call from @BroadbentMP for a suspension of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid shots and demanding answers from the Prime Minister. Jules on the beach, November 20 2024

Jules on the beach signature is a retired lawyer in Australia, Julian Gillespie. Jules on the beach is also knowledgeable about genetics and the law. You can read his substack about the covid vaccines.