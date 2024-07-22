Sandro Galea had a book published, Within Reason: A Liberal Public Health for an Illiberal, examining the consequences of the too harsh Covid-19 policies in the USA. Sandro Galea is a school dean so he is discussing the hard reality of school policy Covid vaccinations and the lack of informed consent towards parents and is asking where the free philosophical and scientific debate went during Covid.

Across 50 essays, Galea outlines five key areas where he believes the field has fallen short: the politicization of public health science, an unwillingness to weigh trade-offs, the influence of media bubbles and social media over peer review, valuing bureaucratic influence over truth-seeking and a forgetting of public health’s philosophical roots in the liberal tradition.

On Substack Sandro Galea reads from his conclusions from his book and also writes about the problems with public health discouse in the USA during Covid-19. A small part from his Substack sums a lot of it:

During COVID-19, there was a good-faith conversation to be had about whether to encourage continued vaccination for certain lower risk populations or to focus on populations we know are more vulnerable to the disease, given the unknowns of a novel vaccine and the rare but real risks associated with vaccination. Public health has, by and large, not engaged in this conversation. Instead, we have let those who express legitimate concerns about these tradeoffs be painted as “anti-vaxxers” while we have pushed for vaccine policies which do not always take nuance into account. This reflects public health’s broader unwillingness to fully address the tradeoffs involved in decisions about health. We also saw this in the conversation about lockdowns, when support for anything less than indefinite, society-wide closures was characterized by some in public health as a betrayal of our core mission. In a historical moment characterized by increasing complexity, such zero-sum thinking will not serve us well in the long-term.

A UK study has shown the covid bioweapon injections should never have been approved for children. In the USA it is being reported there is one hidden child death in every VAERS update about the experimental covid gene-therapy nanotech injections.

Pfizer's original kids trial was unable to show a reduction in serious illness, but did show an increase in serious and severe adverse events in the vaccine arm, a large amount who can no longer uphold daily activities and including one child who is severely disabled for life in the vaccine group.

