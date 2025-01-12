Part of abstract: “We established that all 28 deaths were most likely causally linked to COVID-19 vaccination by independent review of the clinical information presented in each paper. The temporal relationship, internal and external consistency seen among cases in this review with known COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis, its pathobiological mechanisms, and related excess death, complemented with autopsy confirmation, independent adjudication, and application of the Bradford Hill criteria to the overall epidemiology of vaccine myocarditis, suggests that there is a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death from myocarditis.”

If the COVID-19 vaccines remain on the market for public use, urgent investigation is required for the purpose of risk stratification and mitigation in order to reduce the population occurrence of fatal COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis.

Also explained in the study confirming myocarditis death and autopsies: “Spike protein can initiate the breakdown and internalization of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors, which may disrupt the renin–angiotensin system (RAS) and lead to increased inflammation, vasoconstriction, and thrombosis.4 Further, Spike protein can stimulate platelets and inflict damage to the endothelium, which can lead to arterial and venous thrombosis.5 Immune cells that have absorbed the lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) subsequently reintroduce them into the bloodstream with a higher number of exosomes carrying microRNAs and Spike protein, possibly resulting in drastic inflammation.5 Long-term immune surveillance may be compromised by mRNA COVID-19 vaccines due to IRF7, IRF9, p53, and BRCA suppression.5, 6 There is a high probability of a causal link between COVID-19 mRNA vaccination and myocarditis, neurodegenerative disease, immune thrombocytopenia, Bell's palsy, liver disease, impaired adaptive immunity, impeded DNA damage response, and tumourigenesis.5 Moreover, a recent study found that repeated COVID-19 vaccination with mRNA-based vaccines leads to the production of abnormally high concentrations of immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) antibodies.7 These antibodies can fail to neutralize Spike protein, which has been shown to circulate for at least 28 days, cause immune suppression, and promote the development of autoimmune diseases including myocarditis.7-13”

Article in full: Autopsy findings in cases of fatal COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis