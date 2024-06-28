Ben Falconer on X today: This morning the Deputy Commissioner handed down the penalty and predictably chose to dismiss me from the @WA_Police for not getting the jab in December 2021. He read a 3-4 page summary of his reasons for the decision even referring to my good conduct throughout my 15 year career and positive reports from supervisors. He said he feared I might refuse another order again under similar circumstances, I agree that he was afraid, but the rest was a little thin, like butter scraped over too much bread. The dismissal comes into effect once signed off by the Commissioner.

Australian Substacker REBEKAH BARNETT Dystopian Downunder has written about this case and other police who have also been dismissed in Australia for refusing the Covid injections due to patientsafety concerns:

It was all about control.

The Covid injections do not prevent transmission or the risk of being infected.

The Covid injections have negative efficacy making Covid more dangerous to the injected.

The mortality rate amoung the injected proven to be higher amoung the injected than have died of Covid-19.

The injected make the virus more dangerous and keep the “pandemic” still going on (gene deletion patents exposed by Dr. Aryiana Love has shown this and the genetic manipulation is also confirmed by Geert Vanden Bossche).

The Covid injections are shown to be clinically proven bioweapons and chemical weapons.

The Covid injections connect people to a weaponisation program with 5G/6G.

The authororities need to be procecuted - not the people.

