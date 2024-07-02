New documents from Australia reveal the Australian government knew of the risks of death and harm from the Covid “vaccines” already in 2021 but kept this information from the public.

In early 2021, Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) became aware that mRNA lipid nanoparticles from Covid injections would spread to vital organs.

The agency found traces of the mRNA lipid nanoparticles in the brain, liver, and ovaries of those who had received the shots.

This information was obtained via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and exposed by a British researcher.

The spread of these nanoparticles around the body has been linked to soaring cases of autoimmune disease, turbo cancers, and other serious illnesses and deaths.