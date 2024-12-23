The Childrens Health Defense reported: Arkansas lawmakers are weighing legislation that could pierce the pharmaceutical industry’s federal liability shield for vaccine injuries by holding corporate executives criminally liable for “vaccine harms” if they concealed evidence of risks associated with a vaccine that subsequently seriously injured or killed the recipient.

Under Senate Bill 6, introduced by Republican State Sen. Bryan King, an executive officer of a pharmaceutical company that “knowingly hides, conceals, omits, or otherwise withholds evidence, documentation, or information that the vaccine has dangerous effects,” would be found guilty of a felony and face a prison sentence of one year to life.

The bill is pending before the Arkansas Senate. King also introduced Senate Bill 5, to hold Pharma executives criminally liable for “prescription drug harm.”

