ANH-USA (Natural Alliance for Health) has started a petition Free Speech 4 Health against medical tyranny and shadowbanning on Youtube. The YouTube policy currently supports local and national health authorities and the World Health Organisations policies.

What YouTube deems as medical misinformation is just tyranny against free and open debate on health matters and critical views on patientsafety regarding any mainstream medicine intervention, health products, food or envirolmental health issues and more.

The YouTube health censorship makes it harder for people in terms of self-care and suppresses diversified informed consent rights. YouTube also makes it harder in terms of holistic health, healthfreedom, health rights and information on integrative medicine and for people to prevent disease before it happens.

In ANH-USA own words about their petition:

Censorship is the enemy of free and open society, impeding our ability to think critically, discover truth, reject falsehoods, and engage with diverse viewpoints. Yet censorship has been driven to new heights by private companies in today’s digital world, where so many of us get our information online. Private tech companies have developed sophisticated mechanisms to control what you see and what you don’t. These invisible censorship filters distort our sense of reality and create echo chambers that polarize us and prevent honest conversations about real solutions for real people.

Join us in the fight for free speech on health. We’re targeting 1 million signatures to help force Alphabet, YouTube’s owner, to change its medical misinformation policy that now disallows any health or medical content that isn’t in agreement with national authorities like the National Institutes for Health in the US, or the World Health Organization.

Lessons from Natural Alliance for Health and Moms Across America:

Did you know? In the US, 12% of men and 9% of women are gluten-free! Globally, 660 million avoid gluten due to intolerance or Celiac disease. But are gluten-free foods really as clean as we think? Danger Lurking in Gluten-Free Food?

Independent testing from Moms Across America shows widespread pesticide contamination of gluten-free food, even organic samples.

From Moms Across America

Moms Across America has tested 46 samples of gluten-free foods, including bread, pasta, crackers, snacks, flour, dessert mixes, and chips for glyphosate/AMPA, 236 pesticides, minerals, and gluten. The results are disturbing and affect at least 20 million people who eat gluten-free food in America.

In the United States, 12% of men and 9% of women report eating gluten-free. Around the world, 660 million people avoid gluten. Most have gluten intolerances, but some have Celiac disease, a serious life-threatening condition, and must avoid gluten entirely. People with Celiac have 2-4 X higher rates of coronary artery disease and small bowel cancer.

Moms Across America has a vast and dedicated network of mothers who are dealing with physical and mental health issues in their families. Many of our mothers are also challenged with their own health issues.

Some of our supporters have reported eating gluten-free and mostly organic food for many years and yet still have gut issues, anxiety, and other health issues. We suspected that the ingredients of gluten-free food were not as clean as they could be. The ingredients of gluten-free food are often not organic.

Director Zen Honeycutt stated about the results:

We had hoped to find that gluten-free foods that were also organic would be free of glyphosate and pesticides. They were not. The prevalence of glyphosate and agrochemicals in our food supply, even in organic and even in foods made for people with American Disability Act (ADA) recognized disability, such as Celiac disease, is disturbing for many reasons. This contamination is avoidable. As the EU has done, all our policymakers need to do is disallow the spraying of glyphosate and other agrochemicals as a drying agent on crops. The result would be that 80% of our exposure to glyphosate would be eliminated from food consumption. We urge food manufacturers to join us in calling for better regulation of the food supply.

Results of glyphosate and pesticides:

44 out of 46 of the samples came back positive for glyphosate.

Out of the 237 pesticides we tested for, glyphosate was the most prevalent.

Not all of the gluten-free products that were also organic were the lowest in glyphosate.

21% of the samples were positive for glyphosate at levels higher than 10 ppb, the EU threshold for acceptable glyphosate residues.

According to Don Huber, Purdue University Emeritus and plant pathologist of 60 years, exposure to .1 ppb of glyphosate is harmful and should be avoided. 95.6% of the samples contained higher than .1 ppb of glyphosate.

100% of the samples contained trace levels or higher of pesticides. 7 samples (15%) contained only trace levels.

The highest levels of glyphosate in gluten-free food:

Moms Across America has long been working to ban glyphosate from being sprayed on our food and animal feed crops, especially as a drying agent on grain crops. Studies have shown a very close correlation between the increase of Celiac disease and the increase of glyphosate on crops. Unfortunately, we have discovered that the foods people are eating to avoid gluten often have glyphosate in them—the very same chemical that likely caused their condition in the first place.

The highest level of glyphosate in gluten-free food tested was in Banza Chickpea pasta. The level of 2837.19 ppb was the highest amount of glyphosate in human food the lab has recorded.

Before this testing was released, Banza stated in an email to a concerned consumer regarding glyphosate levels, “We work very closely with our suppliers to monitor for it.”

Many consumers and scientists would agree that they must do a better job. Regardless of meeting EPA allowable levels on grains and legumes (which are based on industry requests and not health and safety standards), these levels are extremely concerning and detrimental to human health. Just nanograms ( tiny amounts) per kilogram of body weight were found to contribute to liver disease in rats by Antoinou et al. 1 out of 4 Americans now have some form of nonalcoholic liver disease. In addition, there is an extremely concerning correlation between levels of glyphosate in crops such as wheat ( peas, beans, and legumes are also sprayed) and the rise of Celiac disease.

Source - https://janeshealthykitchen.com/top-10-triggers-gluten-inflammation

I am not surprised that the level of glyphosate contamination in the chickpea pasta product was sky high, since I was already aware that some of the highest levels of glyphosate were showing up in chickpea products in the tests conducted by the Canadian government. But this should set off alarm bells, because those who try to improve gut health by switching to a gluten-free diet may be jumping from the frying pan into the fire.- Stephanie Seneff, author of Toxic Legacy.

The lowest levels of glyphosate:

The only two products without any detectable levels of glyphosate were Lesser Evil Popcorn and Edward and Sons Rice Crackers.

Note: Moms Across America is not sponsored by any brands tested in the study.

Glyphosate test results in gluten-free food here.

What Pesticides were present in the gluten-free foods tested?

People with Celiac’s disease or gluten sensitivity are often sensitive to chemicals as well.

2,4-D was the second most prevalent pesticide.

King Arthur Measure for Measure, Certified Gluten-Free Flour and Milton’s Sea Salt Crackers had the highest levels of pesticide chemicals, at 147 ppb and 75 ppb respectively.

Many farmers are transitioning from glyphosate and are reverting back to 2,4 D use. This is the chemical found in Agent Orange that was used in the Vietnam War and was the subject of a lawsuit that awarded over 251,800 people, including veterans, over $180 million dollars. Agent Orange contributed to countless more people from multiple generations having serious birth defects, harm, and death. Trace or quantifiable levels of 2,4-D were found in 25 (or 54%) of gluten-free food samples.

The products with the highest levels of pesticide chemicals were King Arthur Measure for Measure Certified Gluten-Free Flour and Milton’s Sea Salt Crackers at 147 ppb and 75 ppb, respectively. The highest levels of pesticide residues detected in both were from Piperonyl Butoxide. Piperonyl butoxide (PBO) is a man-made pesticide synergist. By itself, PBO is not designed to harm insects. Instead, it works with bug killers to increase their effectiveness. The U.S. EPA has classified PBO as a possible human carcinogen.

In one study, pregnant rats were fed a single high to very high dose of PBO for two days. At the highest dose, pregnant rats gained less weight and lost more pregnancies than normal. At the highest two doses, some offspring weighed less than normal or had an unusual number of fingers and toes that were sometimes fused. In another study, rats were fed low to high doses of PBO for two generations to see if there were reproductive effects. Both adults and offspring had reduced weights at only the highest dose.

A lab report for pesticide testing in gluten-free food is here.

Summary of results

Top Ten Lowest Levels of Glyphosate- Gluten-Free Food Tested

(1 being least contaminated, 10 more contaminated)

Edward & Sons rice crackers (Not Detectable ND) Lesser Evil Popcorn (ND) LiveGFree cornbread mix (Trace) MadeGood strawberry crispy squares Tinkyada brown rice pasta Udi’s soft white sandwich bread Barilla penne pasta Shar’s plain NY-style bagels Whole Foods brand 365 sandwich bread Shar Artisan Baker white bread

Top Ten Lowest Levels of Pesticides - Gluten-Free Foods Tested

Schar Artisan White bread Pacha Organic Buckwheat bread Simple Kneads Quinoa bread 365 Whole Foods Market sandwich bread Mountain High Organic Macaroni Banza Cavatappi pasta (note: had the highest level of glyphosate) Simple Mills almond crackers Katz fudge brownie muffin snacks Siete cassava flour tortillas LiveGFree cornbread mix

Top 5 Most Contaminated with Glyphosate- Gluten-Free Foods Tested

(1 being most contaminated)

Banza Cavatappi pasta Bob’s Red Mill all-purpose flour Flax4Life chocolate brownies Pamela's Figgies and Jammies mission fig cookies Kind Kids Chewy Chocolate Chip bars

Top 5 Most Contaminated with Pesticides - Gluten-Free Food Tested

(1 being most contaminated)

King Arthur Measure for Measure, Certified Gluten-Free Flour Milton’s sea salt crackers Simple Mills Brownie mix Pamela's gluten-free flour mix Go Macro berry granola bar

Results of gluten content in gluten-free foods tested:

We also suspected that some gluten-free foods may not be entirely gluten-free. According to the Celiac Foundation, 50% of people on a gluten-free diet still experience symptoms. Therefore, suspecting undisclosed contamination, we tested the samples for gluten.

4 out of 46 samples, namely Simple Mills Brownie mix (31.7), Made Good Soft Baked Double Chocolate cookies (56.1), Trader Joe's Almost Everything Bagels (269.8), and Simple Mills almond flour crackers (59.4), had levels above the FDA allowable 20 ppm of gluten and should legally be recalled. The Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO) states that gluten-free food should have less than 10 ppm. Moms Across America has reported these violations to the FDA and we will report back on the steps that will be taken.

3 additional samples had levels of gluten above 10 ppm. Jovial spaghetti (10.6), GoMacro berry granola bar (15.9), and Shar pretzels( 14.3) and may be advisable to be avoided by people with Celiac.

Results of gluten-free testing here*.

*This data was updated 6/27/23.

Regarding gluten content regulatory levels:

According to the National Celiac Association: Consuming a diet at 20 parts per million (ppm) is considered safe for those with celiac disease because it should put most people below the 10 mg threshold when you add up all the foods eaten in a day. You would have to eat 17 slices of gluten-free bread that contains 20 ppm gluten in order to hit the 10 mg threshold. But for regular wheat flour that contains thousands of ppm gluten, you only need the size of a pen tip to hit the limit.

The Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO) certification however, requires that all starting ingredients and finished products test below the applicable gluten-free threshold of the country of sale, or 10 ppm (parts per million), whichever is lower. This threshold was twice as strict as the WHO, Codex, and the now-existing Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Moms Across America calls upon all gluten-free food manufacturers to be responsible for quality control and consistently test to assure that levels of gluten are below 10 ppm, as gluten-free certifications require.

Results of Minerals:

As was the case with our fast food and school lunch testing, Moms Across America is disappointed with the mineral content of the foods we have tested. The gluten-free foods were very low in mineral content. Why is this a problem? Most people may not understand that when we pay for food we are not really paying for the taste, mouth feel, and accessibility, we are supposed to be paying for nutrition which includes critical mineral content. Yet the tasty, fast, cheap, and easy-to-access food that we have been testing, such as school lunches and fast foods, have all been shown to have very low nutrition, i.e., mineral content.

Minerals and vitamins are essential for brain and organ function. Therefore, there is a high cost to cheap food. Our bodies crave more and more of it because they are not getting the nutrition needed to sustain our

Lab report with mineral results here.

After reviewing the recent test results for various gluten-free products and their mineral content, I am sorry to report that across the board, the samples are extremely low in each mineral based on the FDA Recommended Daily Values and accurate serving sizes per category. I would not consider any of these foods beneficial if you are looking towards sufficient mineral uptake. I am looking at these results through the lens of functional nutrition as that is my background.

FDA Recommended daily values for each mineral vary greatly and depend on factors such as age and gender. But it seems that any way we slice it (whether we are using RDI values for men or women or children at any age) the values are all very low and don’t come near the 10% of daily value that would be what I would consider sufficient and beneficial. - Mary Chantler, FNC (Functional Nutrition Counselor) Full comment here.

Moms Across America reminds our audience that processed foods nearly always contain fewer nutrients than whole, fresh (local) organic, regenerative organic, or biodynamic foods. We recommend making all processed foods, whether they are gluten-free or not, a minimal part of your diet.

Moms Across America wishes to be clear that we understand the gluten food manufacturers are attempting to make foods that are healthier and safer for people with gluten intolerance and Celiac disease. We are not insinuating that these manufacturers are in any way deliberately adding agrochemicals to their products. We believe that the gluten-free manufacturers are challenged to find clean ingredients for their products because the US government allows so many harmful agrochemicals to be used and the farmers feel compelled to use them because they are heavily marketed to them. Their products are, however, contaminated, and the health impact on their customers is unacceptable.

We assert that both the consumers and the food brands are impacted by the lack of accountability and lack of regulation by the EPA and FDA of these agrochemicals in the food supply.

The American public must know the truth about ingredients and contaminants to protect their families’ health. Moms Across America encourages the improved quality of these foods and may celebrate the brands with the cleanest foods.

Food manufacturers must seek and know the truth to make safe products.

The farmers must know the truth about the impact of these chemicals to make better, safer decisions while farming.

Chemical companies and the EPA/FDA must tell the truth about the risks of these agrochemicals.

In the meantime, until they do, Moms Across America will do our best to bring the truth to the American public.

Thank you to our Moms Across America supporters and the Centner Academy.

Moms Across America is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

The testing has been conducted by an accredited laboratory, Health Research Institute Laboratories. For their methodologies please visit their website.

For more information on how you can support further testing and our programs at Moms Across America please contact info@momsacrossamerica.org