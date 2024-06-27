Dr. Michael Greger: Alcohol consumption has been associated with excessive mortality from cancer for more than a century. Even at low levels of intake, it can cause cancer—mostly head, neck, and gastrointestinal cancers in men and breast cancer in women.

Can Alcohol Cause Cancer? Video (click there to see)

Michael Greger M.D. FACLM ·

Cancer is only our second highest killer. The top killer is heart disease, so what about the French paradox? Doesn’t moderate drinking protect against cardiovascular disease? In that case, isn’t some alcohol beneficial overall? These are exactly the kinds of questions I set out to address in this four-part series, which also includes:

