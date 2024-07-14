Hearings in the Philippines have proven excess deaths in their country are not attributed to the Sars-Cov-2 virus. Excess deaths in the Philippines coincide with the Covid-19 massvaccination program.

Death rates of myocarditis and “Turbo Cancer” are becoming very high. Myocarditis and “Turbo Cancer” (the correct medical term i Hyperprogressive Disease) are known features of the Covid-19 injections.

Children in the Philippines now have diseases that are usually only found in the elderly due to the use of the Covid genetic injections.

Birth rates have been dropping since the Covid injections were rolled out in the Philippines.

While lawmakers in the Philippines are slowly beginning to rethink their policy of pushing the experimental Covid shots onto an unsuspecting populace, other countries, including the United States, have continued to invest in the “vaccine” production of pharmaceutical companies. Frank Bergman

Government officials in the Philippines are raising the alarm after the nation has now recorded a staggering 290,000 deaths linked to Covid mRNA shots.

Unlike other countries around the world, Filipino lawmakers are now sounding the alarm about the crisis and the government has launched a full investigation into the deaths.

Notably, lawmakers have become alarmed that excess deaths surged among the public after they received Covid mRNA injections.

Noteworthy hearings have been taking place in the Philippines’ House of Representatives. (Sly News)

Excerpt on the hearing in the Philippines with english subtitles provided by Aussie_17 and some more data:

The Philippines are not in the chart below - showing it to give other worldwide data for comparison: all-cause excess mortality in the 20 most vaccinated highly developed countries increased by +149% after vaccination rollout!

In 2020 median excess mortality in the top 20 highly developed countries was +4.5%, with the mass vaccine rollout in 2021, it increases to +9.9% and even further deteriorated in 2022 to +11.2%.

Worldwide data on the experimental covid nanotech genetic injections show the more doses that are applied the higher the death rates.

People need to become more aware of certain technological advancements where they want to use this mRNA / modRNA technology to have programmable booster doses.

Governemnts and health care workers have been very silent on the genetic injections and people need to be warned and learn to find statitics and not just say yes to medical treatment without knowing what the specific medical technology can do and what is being done and offered without firstly being informed. There should also always be a choice of a traditional vaccine, if one wants to have mRNA as a single dose at a time or the programmable booster option.