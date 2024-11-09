DETROIT (AP) — A jury awarded more than $12 million to a woman who lost her job at a Michigan insurance company after declining to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
She worked 100 % remotely as an IT specialist during the declaration of th Covid 19 pandemic and was not a threat to anyone at her job. She was denied exemption due to her religious beliefs.
Article in full: Michigan jury awards millions to a woman fired after refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine
Let’s hope MANY more awards are given in courts everywhere. It will never begin to compensate for the damage done, however, to those families who continue to suffer due to loss of income or who have had health impacts due to injections received under coercion.
Calling all lawyers, here sooey sooey sooey, come and get it!