DETROIT (AP) — A jury awarded more than $12 million to a woman who lost her job at a Michigan insurance company after declining to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

She worked 100 % remotely as an IT specialist during the declaration of th Covid 19 pandemic and was not a threat to anyone at her job. She was denied exemption due to her religious beliefs.

