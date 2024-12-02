Patientmakt’s Substack
Demonstration November 30, 2024 Geneva on the Place des Nations for the release of lawyer Reiner Fuellmich
Speech by Astrid Stuckelberger in Geneva to release political prisoner Reiner Fuellmich.
Dec 2
•
Patientmakt PatientCV
Covid Memorial Day – Dec 8
Light a candle for all those affected
Dec 2
•
Patientmakt PatientCV
1
Partiet MOD: Covid Memorial Day – 8 december
Från Partiet Mod delade: Låt oss göra den 8 december till en minnesdag för alla som drabbades av covid-19-pandemin på olika sätt.
Dec 2
•
Patientmakt PatientCV
Brazil: Chloroquine's silent revenge
By Dr.
Dec 2
•
Patientmakt PatientCV
2
1
Covid vaccines and mad cow disease / prion disease
There are reports and scientific studies confirming the covid injections can lead to prion disease and mad cow disease.
Dec 2
•
Patientmakt PatientCV
2
3
Brazil: A short history of the pandemic
By Dr.
Dec 2
•
Patientmakt PatientCV
5
Vaccinologist - covid injections are an insult to science and many will perish
Vaccinologist Gert Vanden Bossche warns many will die from the covid injections.
Dec 2
•
Patientmakt PatientCV
3
A considerable amount of moratoriums against the covid vaccines and they are still around
Patientmakt has been collecting information on moratoriums that are declared about the covid vaccines.
Dec 2
•
Patientmakt PatientCV
2
Germany offers testing for DNA contamination, spikeprotein and spikemodRNA
Dr.
Dec 2
•
Patientmakt PatientCV
5
2
Sweden: parliamentary debate DNA contamination of covid vaccines
I listened to the latest Swedish parliamentary debate between Swedish MP Elsa Widding and the Swedish minister of social affairs / public health Jacob…
Dec 1
•
Patientmakt PatientCV
6
Australian debate DNA contamination covid vaccines
I honestly recommend eveybody to listen to the debate from Australia concerning research findings and the consequenses of DNA contamination about the…
Dec 1
•
Patientmakt PatientCV
2
November 2024
Interpellationsdebatt om DNA kontaminering av covid vaccinen
Lyssnar till den senaste interpellationsdebatten mellan Elsa Widding och Jacob Forssmed från den 29 november 2024.
Nov 30
•
Patientmakt PatientCV
