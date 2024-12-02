Patientmakt’s Substack

Demonstration November 30, 2024 Geneva on the Place des Nations for the release of lawyer Reiner Fuellmich
Speech by Astrid Stuckelberger in Geneva to release political prisoner Reiner Fuellmich.
  
Covid Memorial Day – Dec 8
Light a candle for all those affected
  
Partiet MOD: Covid Memorial Day – 8 december
Från Partiet Mod delade: Låt oss göra den 8 december till en minnesdag för alla som drabbades av covid-19-pandemin på olika sätt.
  
Brazil: Chloroquine's silent revenge
By Dr.
  
Covid vaccines and mad cow disease / prion disease
There are reports and scientific studies confirming the covid injections can lead to prion disease and mad cow disease.
  
Brazil: A short history of the pandemic
By Dr.
  
Vaccinologist - covid injections are an insult to science and many will perish
Vaccinologist Gert Vanden Bossche warns many will die from the covid injections.
  
A considerable amount of moratoriums against the covid vaccines and they are still around
Patientmakt has been collecting information on moratoriums that are declared about the covid vaccines.
  
Germany offers testing for DNA contamination, spikeprotein and spikemodRNA
Dr.
  
Sweden: parliamentary debate DNA contamination of covid vaccines
I listened to the latest Swedish parliamentary debate between Swedish MP Elsa Widding and the Swedish minister of social affairs / public health Jacob…
  
Australian debate DNA contamination covid vaccines
I honestly recommend eveybody to listen to the debate from Australia concerning research findings and the consequenses of DNA contamination about the…
  
November 2024

